$35 Bn Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market, 2029 - Growing Drive Toward Natural and Sustainable Ingredients and Demand for Anti-Aging Products

The Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries Market was valued at USD 27.7 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 35 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.80%

This report analyzes the global market for chemicals for cosmetics & toiletries by segmenting it based on product type, function, application and region. These market segments are analyzed at the global and regional levels. The base year for this analysis is 2023, and market estimates and forecasts are given from 2024 through 2029. The market estimates are provided in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue ($ millions).

The cosmetics and toiletries industry heavily relies on a wide range of chemicals that serve various functions in product formulations. These chemicals are categorized into different types depending on their purpose and origin. Some of the primary chemicals used in cosmetics and toiletries products include emulsifiers, preservatives, thickeners, moisturizers, colors and fragrances. These ingredients may be derived from either synthetic or natural sources, each offering distinct properties that contribute to product performance and safety.







A growing preference among consumers for natural and organic cosmetic products is a significant driver in this market. Consumers are increasingly seeking out products that are free from synthetic chemicals, parabens, sulfates and other harsh ingredients. This shift is prompting manufacturers to invest in organic-grade cosmetics chemicals that are derived from natural sources like plants, minerals and microbes. Brands like L'Oreal and Estee Lauder have introduced product lines formulated with sustainable and bio-based ingredients to meet this rising demand.



The development of innovative production processes and novel chemicals is propelling the market forward. Companies are continuously researching and formulating new active ingredients that offer enhanced stability, better absorption and multifunctional benefits. For example, encapsulation technologies are being used to deliver active ingredients like retinol more effectively, ensuring controlled release and reducing the potential for irritation.

The report includes:

98 data tables and 40 additional tables

An analysis of the global markets for chemical cosmetics and toiletry ingredients and substances

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecast for 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by product type, function, application, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Analysis of Patents, emerging trends and new developments in the industry

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and ESG scores and ESG practices of leading companies

Profiles of the market leaders, including BASF SE, Dow, Solvay, Cargill Inc., and Evonik Industries AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Overview

Definition: Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries

Inactive Ingredients

Active Ingredients

Innovation and Regulation

Regulatory Oversight and Consumer Safety

Innovations in Formulation Technologies

Biodegradable Surfactants and Plant-Based Emulsifiers

Avoiding Harmful Ingredients

Liposomes and Encapsulation Technologies

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices

Application: Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries

Supply Chain Analysis

Feedstock

Chemicals for Cosmetics & Toiletries

Distribution and Logistics

Consumers

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Moderate

Competition in the Industry: High

Threat of Substitutes: Moderate

Threat of Market Entry: Moderate

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate

Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Growing Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

Technological Innovations in Personal Care and Personal Care Chemicals

Market Opportunities

Drive Toward Natural and Sustainable Ingredients

Growing Demand for Anti-Aging Products

Market Challenges

High Price and Performance Issue with Natural Personal and Skin Care Ingredients

Government Regulations Limiting Some Personal Care Ingredients Due to Toxicity

Emerging Technologies

Technological Advances and Trends

Natural and Sustainable Ingredients

Sulfate-Free Surfactants

UV Protection Ingredients

Preservative Boosters

Local Sourcing and Smaller Suppliers

Sustainable and Functional Packaging Innovations

Breakthroughs in Ingredient Technology

The Rise of Smart Beauty Packaging

Clean and Transparent Beauty Movement

The Integration of Beauty and Wellness

Companies Featured

Arkema

BASF

Cargill Inc.

Clariant

Corbion

Croda International PLC

Dow

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Innospec

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Momentive Performance Materials

Nouryon

Solvay

Wacker Chemie AG

Based on product type, the market is segmented into:

Inactive ingredients.

Surfactants.

Emulsifiers.

Emollients, humectants and occlusives.

Colorants and preservatives.

Rheology control agents.

Other inactive ingredients.

Active ingredients.

Conditioning agents.

UV ingredients.

Anti-aging.

Exfoliants.

Other active ingredients.

Based on function, the market is bifurcated into:

Cleaners and foamers.

Synthetic surfactants.

Natural surfactants.

Specialty additives.

Conditioning agents.

Synthetic preservatives.

Natural preservatives.

Petroleum products and alcohols.

Colorants.

pH adjusters.

Fragrances.

Natural.

Synthetic.

Moisturizers.

Humectants.

Occlusives.

Emollients.

Processing aids.

Polymers.

Solvents and stabilizers.

Emulsifiers.

Propellants.

Viscosity control agents.

Active ingredients.

Plant extracts and oils.

Light protection films.

Vitamins and proteins.

Others

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Skin care.

Hair care.

Makeup.

Oral care.

Fragrances.

Shaving products.

Baby care.

Nail care.

Bath and shower products.

Personal hygiene.

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America.

Europe.

Asia-Pacific.

Rest of the World (RoW).

