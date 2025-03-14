Circulating DNA RNA Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032: Nantomics, Genentech, and Novartis are Pivotal in the Development of the $16.4 Billion Market

Dublin, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating DNA RNA Patent Landscape Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







A newly revealed comprehensive overview of the circulating DNA/RNA patent landscape discloses remarkable industry growth projections, with an expected surge from USD 5.32 billion in 2023 to USD 16.4 billion by 2032. The market is advancing at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.29%, driven by innovations in nucleic acid-based therapeutics and diagnostics.



Patent Landscape Overview



The report provides a thorough examination of blood-based biomarkers critical for non-invasive diagnostics in various conditions ranging from cancer to genetic disorders. The increasing number of patents in next-generation sequencing, cancer biomarkers, and therapeutic delivery systems are significantly shaping the industry landscape, propelling advancements in non-invasive diagnostics and personalised medicine.



Regional Patent Activity Highlights



Insights into the patent activity emphasize the dominance of the United States with over 600 patents, closely pursued by Europe and Asia, with 400 and 250 patents respectively. These regions underscore significant contributions to the industry, each with distinctive advantages in the biotech sector and supportive government initiatives that enhance the competitive position on a global scale.



Segmentation Analysis



The patent landscape encompasses a myriad of segments, primarily led by the oncology sector with a notable number of filings. Innovations in non-invasive diagnostics and personalised medicine are elucidated, showcasing strategic focus areas for major actors in the field. Furthermore, the in-depth analysis spells out the dynamics within technologies and indications, predicting continued growth and expansion into diverse medical applications.



Key Industry Players



Prominent market participants such as Nantomics, Genentech Inc., and Novartis AG are pivotal in the development of the circulating DNA/RNA patent landscape. These companies hold substantive patents in detection, analysis, and therapeutic applications of circulating nucleic acids, reinforcing their impact on the overall industry growth and innovation trajectory.



Strategic Insights and Future Opportunities



The comprehensive analysis of the patent landscape signifies a vibrant and advancing sector, providing strategic insights into industry dynamics and future opportunities. As patents continue to drive the expansion of this domain, stakeholders and industry participants can anticipate new technological frontiers in personalised medicine and non-invasive diagnostic methodologies, ultimately enhancing patient care and healthcare outcomes.



This landmark report reflects the propulsive nature of the circulating DNA/RNA sector, offering critical insights that underpin the unfolding narrative of genomic medicine and its expansive potential.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $16.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global



