WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 14 March 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET)
    
    
WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 14.3.2025 
    
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange   
    
Trade date          14.3.2025  
Bourse trade        Buy  
Share                 WITH  
Amount            20 000Shares 
Average price/ share   0,9139EUR 
Total cost           18 278,00EUR 
    
    
WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 151 890 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 14.3.2025  
    
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation  
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. 
    
    
On behalf of Withsecure Corporation  
    
Nordea Bank Oyj   
    
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen  
    
    
Contact information:   
Laura Viita   
Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability
WithSecure Corporation   
Tel. +358 50 4871044   
Investor-relations@withsecure.com   

