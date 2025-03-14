Regarding revocation of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of public limited liability company “Novaturas”

The Board of public limited liability company “Novaturas”, code 135567698, registered at A. Mickevičiaus str. 27, Kaunas, the Republic of Lithuania (the Company), taking into consideration that:

(i) an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company regarding the new issue of the Company’s securities to take place on 26 March 2025 at 10 a.m. (the Meeting) was convened;

(ii) the Meeting was convened during the time, when negotiations were being executed with possible strategic investors when it was not yet known neither which exact investors would be offered the new securities to be issued by the Company, nor whether the new shares or the convertible bonds would be offered as well as certain other conditions of issue of the new securities. In any case, this was done purposely, in order to finish negotiations with possible investors, receive the needed decisions of bodies of the Company and execute other formalities, needed for attraction of the strategic investor (investors) as soon as possible;

(iii) on 7 March 2025 the binding agreement, which is intended for the conclusion of the main contract was signed, according to which a new strategic investor is being attracted to the Company’s shareholders. Under the transaction structure, agreed with a new investor, he will acquire the shares not through a new issue of Company’s securities, but from four existing shareholders – Ugnius Radvila, Rytis Šumakaris, Vidas Paliūnas and from UAB Willgrow – acquiring their held shares;

(iv) taking into consideration the above, planned Meeting for consideration of issues, related to new issue of the securities of the Company became no longer relevant,

decided unanimously:

To revoke the Meeting.

Darius Undzenas

CFO

