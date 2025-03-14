Novaturas announces revocation of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

The Board of AB Novaturas (hereinafter – the Company) has decided to revoke the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (hereinafter – the Meeting) scheduled for 26 March 2025. According to the Company, the Meeting, which was initially planned to address decisions regarding the new issue of the Company’s securities, has become irrelevant due to an alternative transaction structure agreed upon with the strategic investor, which does not require the issuance of new securities.

On 7 March 2025, Novaturas announced via the stock exchange that four of its current shareholders – Ugnius Radvila, Rytis Šūmakaris, Vidas Paliūnas, and UAB Willgrow – had signed a binding agreement, which is intended for the conclusion of the main contract, to sell their shares to Turkish tourism businessman and investor Neset Kockar. This agreement foresees that the four existing shareholders will sell their shares of Novaturas to Mr. Kockar in two phases.

In the same stock exchange announcement, Novaturas clarified that the agreed transaction structure does not involve a new securities issuance. Consequently, the Board reassessed the necessity of the extraordinary general meeting planned for 26 March 2025. Following this evaluation, on 14 March 2025, the Company’s Board decided to revoke the scheduled Meeting.

The Board also notes that if, for any reason, the transaction with the strategic investor is not completed, the management may reconsider the potential need for a new securities issuance and the convening of a shareholders’ meeting. Any significant developments will be announced separately via the stock exchange in accordance with legal requirements.

As previously reported by Novaturas, the acquisition of shares will be carried out in two phases. The first stage is expected to be finalized within a few weeks, while the second will take place following the completion of due diligence, which is usual for this type of transaction, and other required procedures. Upon completion, the new investor would hold up to 33.2% of Novaturas Group shares.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the only local charter tour operator in the Baltic States with more than 25 years of experience. The company offers summer and winter recreational, sightseeing, exotic, skiing, workation and group trips to many destinations worldwide. According to unaudited data, in 2024, Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 201 mln. and served 239 thsnd. passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.



For more information:



Darius Undzėnas

CFO

+370 678 05749