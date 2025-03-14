OKLAHOMA CITY, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. for data breach. On March 11, 2025, Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Vermont. Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network on July 13, 2024. Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On March 11, 2025, Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Social Security Number

Other sensitive information



Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. is a technology and consulting firm specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP) services, business process automation, and IT solutions and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560