HOROW Introduces the T38 Smart Toilet: Elevating Feminine Care and Hygiene in Modern Bathrooms

NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOROW, a brand known for its commitment to innovation and user-centric design, proudly introduces the T38 Smart Toilet, an addition to modern bathroom technology with a special focus on feminine care. Designed to provide unparalleled hygiene, comfort, and convenience, the T38 Smart Toilet is a sophisticated solution tailored to meet the needs of contemporary lifestyles.

Feminine care is a vital aspect of personal health, and HOROW is taking proactive steps to redefine hygiene and comfort in daily routines. The T38 Smart Toilet is equipped with advanced features that prioritize cleanliness and ease of use, ensuring that women have access to a gentle and refreshing cleansing experience every time.





One of the standout features is the self-cleaning nozzle, which ensures superior sanitation with minimal effort. This feature significantly reduces bacterial buildup, providing an extra layer of cleanliness and peace of mind.

Additionally, the integrated deodorizer continuously works to eliminate odors, maintaining a fresh and pleasant bathroom atmosphere at all times.

The T38 Smart Toilet boasts an Advanced Flush System engineered for optimal performance and reliability. This system includes four versatile flushing modes that adapt to different needs:

Pre-Wet technology to prepare the bowl for a cleaner flush by coating it with water before use.

An elongated heated seat is designed for maximum comfort, with 4 adjustable temperature settings to keep customers warm and relaxed, making every visit more pleasant.

Advanced Hands-free Flush System: combines four versatile flushing modes with a built-in water tank, ensuring powerful and efficient performance every time

UV Light Anti-Bacterial System: maintain cleanliness and comfort with every use.

Experience a cozy, efficient drying process with T38 integrated warm air feature for added comfort.

Automatically cleans the nozzle itself after every use, ensuring the highest level of hygiene.

With its water-efficient design, the T38 not only enhances cleanliness but also promotes environmental sustainability by optimizing water usage.





At the core of the T38’s innovation is a commitment to hygiene. The automatic self-cleaning nozzle and pre-wet technology significantly reduce manual cleaning efforts while ensuring a consistently spotless bowl. For those who prefer manual control, the T38 provides easy-to-use flushing and bidet options, catering to individual user preferences.

The built-in bidet functionality offers a gentle yet effective cleansing experience, making it an ideal choice for feminine hygiene and overall wellness. This integration of advanced technology with traditional toilet functions elevates the bathroom experience to new heights of luxury and convenience.





Designed to fit 12-inch rough-ins, the T38 Smart Toilet features a sleek and minimalist aesthetic that seamlessly complements any bathroom decor. Its compact yet powerful design includes a built-in water tank, ensuring optimal performance even in homes with low water pressure.

What sets the T38 apart is its straightforward installation process. Whether you are a DIY enthusiast or a professional installer, HOROW provides a clear, user-friendly manual that makes setup hassle-free. The T38 is designed for maximum convenience, allowing users to enjoy its premium features without complex installation requirements.

The T38 Smart Toilet represents the perfect fusion of high-tech innovation, ergonomic design, and ultimate comfort. By integrating the functionality of a high-quality toilet with the added luxury of an advanced bidet, HOROW has crafted a product that caters to the evolving needs of modern homeowners.

From its intelligent self-cleaning system to its versatile flushing modes, the T38 delivers an unmatched bathroom experience that promotes hygiene, convenience, and sustainability.

HOROW’s T38 Smart Toilet is more than just a fixture—it is a comprehensive solution designed to enhance personal hygiene, environmental efficiency, and everyday comfort. With its innovative features and user-friendly design, the T38 is set to become a game-changer in contemporary home bathrooms.

About HOROW:

HOROW is a trusted name in the home and bathroom solutions industry, committed to developing high-quality, innovative, and stylish products that enhance everyday living. With a focus on functionality and design, HOROW continues to set new standards in the smart home space.

For more information on the T38 Smart Toilet, please visit https://HOROW.com/

