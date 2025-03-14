UAV Corp. to Present Critical Inflation Test in 30 Days, Paving the Way to Secure Over $525 Million in DART Series Sales Contracts

Demonstration Near Term in Revolutionary Airship Technology Amid Growing Global Demand

Key Highlights:

UAV Corp's Critical Inflation Test to Validate $525M in Airship Sales

To support upcoming deliveries by late 2026, UAV Corp is ramping up operations at its Wewahitchka, Florida facility and preparing for the "SKY" Hangar at Costin Airport, scheduled to break ground in Q1/Q2 2025. With potential deals exceeding $1.5 billion, the company is advancing its market leadership in aerospace innovation, surveillance, and next-generation UAV technology.



WEWAHITCHKA, Fla., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV), a pioneer in manned and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies, announces an updated timeline for the pivotal inflation test of its DART Series airship. Originally scheduled for the end of Q1, the test is now targeted for April as key personnel work through the final phases of their visa approval for re-entry into the U.S. While this adjustment shifts our timeline slightly, it ensures that all critical team members are in place for a successful demonstration. Conducted by subsidiary Skyborne Technology, Inc. at its Gulf County, Florida facilities, this test remains a key milestone toward ensuring flight readiness and advancing over an initial $525 million in pending sales contracts.

The inflation test will showcase the structural integrity and buoyancy of the DART Series envelope, a critical step toward upcoming flight tests that underpin the company’s contractual commitments. With Letters of Intent (LOIs) already secured—including a $420 million agreement for multiple DART 600 Series mid-altitude drone airships and a $105 million deal for three DART Series systems—UAV Corp is leveraging this presentation to convert strong market interest into firm orders. The company’s advanced version two airships will feature carbon-fiber structures, hybrid hydrogen fuel cell propulsion, detachable airship drone from tether operations and additional capabilities, are poised to meet global demands in agriculture, border security, disaster relief, and communications.





“This inflation test presentation is a defining moment for UAV Corp as we work to secure over $525 million in initial pending sales contracts,” said Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp. “By demonstrating the DART Series’ readiness, we’re not only proving our technological edge but also reinforcing the state-of-the-art technology with our global partners. With negotiations for additional contracts potentially exceeding $1.5 billion, this milestone brings us closer to transforming the aerial solutions market.”

The event will feature the inflation of the DART SA70-12 airship, a semi-rigid model with enhanced station-keeping and automated recovery systems. Representatives from prospective buyers, including a consortium tied to the $525 million LOI’s, are expected to attend, with successful outcomes anticipated to trigger significant down payments and contract finalizations. Initial deliveries for these systems are slated for late 2026, supported by production at UAV Corp’s Wewahitchka facility and the forthcoming “SKY” Hangar at Costin Airport, set to break ground in Q1 or early Q2 2025.

UAV Corp’s DART Series is uniquely positioned in the $36 billion global UAV market, projected to grow at a 16.5% CAGR through 2037. This inflation test builds on prior successes of the DART SA-70 and successful flight tests of the AFWX electric drone DART prototype 600 series airship and underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and reliability. Further updates on the flight tests, flight operations, and contract progress will be shared as milestones are achieved.

About UAV Corp

UAV Corp. (OTC: UMAV) specializes in developing manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technologies, focusing on high-altitude airships and surveillance solutions for defense, homeland security, and commercial sectors. Headquartered in Gulf County, Florida, UAV Corp operates through Skyborne Technology, Inc., driving next-generation aerospace innovation.

Contact:

Michael Lawson, CEO

Email: mlawson@uavcorp.net

Address: 115 County Road 381, Wewahitchka, FL 32465

Phone: 877-425-1066

Website: www.uavcorp.net

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expectations regarding the inflation test, contract finalization, production timelines, and market expansion. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/314217fc-34d6-4e1a-8a94-257fd222069e