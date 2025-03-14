The Battle of the Better Burgers Takes Manhattan: Habit Burger & Grill’s Billboard Puts Five Guys in Their Place—Fifth Place, to Be Exact

IRVINE, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The better burger battleground just got a whole lot juicer today. After Habit Burger & Grill’s Double Char was crowned #1 by USA TODAY 10Best*, the brand isn’t keeping the celebration to itself. Instead, it’s taking the message straight to the streets—and directly above a Five Guys restaurant in New York City.

The new billboard, towering over Five Guys, cheekily reminds the competitor of its own ranking with a bold, undeniable, and rather ironic truth: “You’re Ranked #5, Guys.”

This isn’t the first time Habit has flexed its chargrilled confidence. In September, the brand playfully “congratulated” In-N-Out for securing the #2 spot on the same 10Best list. Now, Five Guys gets its turn in the hot seat—well, the #5 seat.

"New York is famous for its big billboards and even bigger personalities, so we figured, why not have a little fun?” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Marketing Officer of Habit Burger & Grill. "Earning the #1 spot is no small feat, and while we respect the competition, we’re not shy about celebrating it. Our Double Char speaks for itself: chargrilled, fresh, and now officially the best."

As the Battle of the Better Burgers continues, Habit Burger & Grill is proving that greatness isn’t just grilled—it’s earned. And now, with a #1 burger and a billboard with a view, Habit is making sure everyone, especially Five Guys, knows exactly where they stand.

For those who haven’t yet tried the #1-ranked Double Char (as voted by the fans), consider this your sign—literally.

For more information about Habit Burger & Grill and to find a location near you, visit www.habitburger.com.

Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media at:

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it's a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: Newsweek, Daily Meal, Thrillist

*Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024).

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/699c81ce-1fe3-4486-ac27-175b75127e8c