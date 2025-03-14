BCFSA Uncovers Extensive Web of Unregistered Mortgage Broker Activity

Vancouver, BC, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Financial Services Authority (“BCFSA”) has recently issued five consent orders to individuals found to have committed professional misconduct when they engaged with unregistered mortgage broker, Jay Kanth Chaudhary.

The orders come after a multi-year investigation by BCFSA into the activities of Chaudhary and other individuals who are alleged to have participated in Chaudhary’s scheme to facilitate noncompliant mortgage broker activity in British Columbia. This activity resulted in BCFSA issuing Chaudhary with an urgent cease and desist order in 2019.

BCFSA has worked diligently to investigate the complex activities and pursue disciplinary action for those who participated in, benefitted from, and facilitated Chaudhary’s activities. Of the more than 25 individuals that were investigated, 23 have been charged. This includes four real estate licensees and one mortgage broker that recently entered into consent orders with disciplinary action, including:

Afsaneh Zarshenas has been ordered to pay a $50,000 disciplinary penalty, plus enforcement expenses, and, at their own expense, must register for and successfully complete a remedial education course before becoming licensed again.

Molenia Golshani’s licence has been cancelled and has been ordered to pay a $75,000 discipline penalty, plus enforcement expenses.

Homayoun (Sam) Harji Karimloo’s licence has been cancelled and has been ordered to pay a $75,000 discipline penalty, plus enforcement expenses.

Sayna Sadat Mirzadeh’s licence has been cancelled and must pay enforcement expenses.

Shane Ballard is currently unregistered and is not eligible to become registered as either a mortgage broker or submortgage broker and has been ordered to pay a discipline penalty of $50,000, plus enforcement expenses.

Other individuals involved with Chaudhary’s activities that have previously entered into consent orders or received penalties after a hearing include:

In accordance with its updated Administrative Process: Publication of Regulatory Actions, BCFSA has unredacted previously redacted third-party information from its regulatory actions.

BCFSA has developed a Consumer Fact Sheet to help consumers understand the steps they can take to help protect themselves when engaging a mortgage broker.

