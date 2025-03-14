Zefiro Methane Corp. Board Member Catherine Flax to Serve as a Featured Speaker at SuperReturn Energy North America

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) today announced that Catherine Flax, a member of Zefiro’s Board of Directors, will be speaking on a panel at SuperReturn Energy North America in Miami on Tuesday, March 18th. Ms. Flax will serve as a featured speaker in her capacity as Founding Member & President, Private Markets at X Machina Capital Strategies (“XMC”), which acquires and develops transformational private investments in the energy sector. Zefiro Methane Corp. is one of XMC’s portfolio companies..

Last year, Zefiro announced the appointment of Catherine Flax to its Board of Directors, highlighting her extensive track record in banking and commodities trading, having held positions that include Head of Commodity Derivatives (Americas) at BNP Paribas and CEO of Commodities EMEA of J.P. Morgan. This February, Ms. Flax was quoted by Mergers & Acquisitions in an article on recent investment activity in alternative energy sources.

SuperReturn Energy North America is one of the top private equity events in the energy space, attracting a wide range of Limited Partners (“LPs”) and General Partners (“GPs”) from around the world. An overview of LPs and GPs who will be attending the event can be viewed at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-energy/attendees/

From 4:00 pm to 4:30 pm Eastern on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, Ms. Flax will speak on a panel titled Fossil fuels: the test of resiliency. Along with co-panelists Ross Gage (Black Mountain), George McCormick (Outfitter Energy Capital), and Josh Schmidt (Juniper Capital Advisors), Ms. Flax will discuss considerations for institutional investors with respect to holdings in the fossil fuels segment of the energy market, particularly in the context of potentially disrupting factors such as competition from renewable energy and the electrification of transport.

Catherine Flax’s speaker profile for the SuperReturn Energy North America event can be viewed at the following link: https://informaconnect.com/superreturn-energy/speakers/catherine-flax/





Zefiro Board of Directors member Catherine Flax commented, “From leading institutional investors to influential thought leaders, SuperReturn North America is a unique opportunity for key stakeholders throughout the energy sector to discuss industry trends and make important commercial connections. I appreciate the chance to discuss how Zefiro’s oil and gas well plugging services are a model of the kinds of markets-based environmental remediation solutions that will be integral to the industry’s long-term success.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

