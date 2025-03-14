JOSTENS® EPIC SCHOOL REVAMP™ CONTEST WINNER ANNOUNCED

Minneapolis, MN, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens is excited to announce Chaparral Academy of Technology in Fontana, California as the first-place winner and recipient of the second annual Jostens Epic School Revamp grand prize package, valued up to $150,000.

Amid their own school culture revival, Chaparral Academy has already seen incredible results in attendance rates — ranking from one of the lowest in the district to consistently placing in the top two. Staff, student families and community members alike are invested in continuing these positive changes with the Jostens Epic School Revamp.

Michael Burgess, Jostens Chief Executive Officer, shares “We are thrilled to be hosting our second Epic School Revamp contest with the special team at Chaparral. After seeing the transformation at Warren, I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together this year!”

Chaparral Academy wins a thorough consultation with Jostens SchoolMark® services to revitalize their overall identity, culture and climate. They will also attend the 2025 Jostens Renaissance® Global Conference and enjoy a reveal rally this spring, providing an opportunity for the entire community to come together and celebrate.

Chaparral Academy’s principal, Tim McCaffrey, states “We are beyond thrilled to have been selected for the Jostens Epic School Revamp! This is a game-changer for our school community. At Chaparral Academy of Technology (CHAT), we are dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, belonging and school pride, and this opportunity will take that to the next level. Our scholars and “staffulty” deserve an environment that reflects their hard work and aspirations, and we can’t wait to see the transformation unfold. This is more than just a revamp — it’s a movement that will inspire our entire school to level up in every way!”

Capturing their resilient spirit and embodying the tight-knit community’s heritage are essential for the revamp. SchoolMark will collaborate with Chaparral Academy to develop a compelling identity that resonates with students and staff. Jostens is ready to redefine the symbolic and visual representation of what it means to be a Chaparral Roadrunner over the next several months.

Following the reveal rally, Jostens Renaissance will keep their refreshed mission alive by working with students to cultivate Roadrunner pride, peer connections and a positive school culture.

John Jenson, the Director of SchoolMark at Jostens, voices “Chaparral turned out to be the perfect Grand Prize Winner! They already have the staff, faculty and leadership to accomplish amazing things. Our resources will allow their message to be seen and felt throughout their entire community. We can't wait to watch these young Roadrunners 'make their mark' for years to come!”

The runner-up was also announced: Summerville High School in Summerville, South Carolina. They will receive a runner-up package valued up to $37,500, including an invitation to the 2025 Jostens Renaissance Global Conference and access to exclusive Renaissance Education tools, resources and support.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company’s product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.