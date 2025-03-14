UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) (TASE:UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

UMH’s First Quarter 2025 results will be released on Thursday, May 1, 2025, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange and will be available on the Company’s website at www.umh.reit , in the Financials section.

To participate in the webcast, select the webcast icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.umh.reit , in the Upcoming Events section. Interested parties can also participate via conference call by calling toll free 877-513-1898 (domestically) or 412-902-4147 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 2, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 877-344-7529 (domestically) and 412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 3811796. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.umh.reit .

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 139 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 26,300 developed homesites, of which 10,300 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 139 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites that UMH owns and operates through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden 732-577-4062

