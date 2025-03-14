INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPOF) complied with federal securities laws. On March 13, 2025, Xponential Fitness announced that the Board of Directors had “determined that the Company’s financial statements for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 should be restated.” Following this announcement, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

