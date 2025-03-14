Weight Loss Questions Answered & A Plan Provided: The Everyday Adult’s Guide To Healthier Living

Palmetto Publishing Announces the release of PUSH YOURSELF AWAY FROM THE TABLE

 | Source: Palmetto Publishing Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Losing weight” has always been a nebulous concept; how can there be a one-size-fits-all solution to a problem that affects every person differently?

Accomplished physician Don L. Abernethy, Jr., M.D. is proud to announce the release of his new book, which sheds light on the most-asked weight loss questions and provides some medical clarity on what can work for people based on a current review of established medical literature and clinical trials from the perspective of a physician’s experience and knowledge of how the body works and disease processes develop. Readers can expect answers to questions like:

  • Is there one diet that is better for losing weight?
  • How do I figure out how many calories to try to stick to? 
  • Is weight loss just simply taking in less and burning more calories? 
  • What are the health consequences of being overweight?
  • How do I choose a diet that will work for me?

“This book answers all these questions and gives patients a practical, no-nonsense plan to affect a permanent lifestyle change that will combat the most ominous health epidemic in America: obesity,” asserted Dr. Abernethy. 

Push Yourself Away from the Table: No-Nonsense Facts on Weight Loss is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com

About the Author:

Don L. Abernethy, Jr., M.D. is a seasoned family practice-trained ER doctor with over three decades of experience. A graduate from Mercer University School of Medicine, in Macon, Georgia, he is board-certified in Family Medicine and resides in South Carolina. Abernethy's leadership has spanned several hospitals, including Mary Black Hospital, where he was Chief of Staff and a recipient of the Physician of the Year award in 2015.

Outside of his medical career, Abernethy is a dedicated family man, an active church member, and a songwriter of contemporary Christian music. His hobbies include running, golfing, swimming, and playing guitar.

Media Contact: Don L. Abernethy, Jr., M.D., abernethydon@Yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Don L. Abernethy, Jr., M.D.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Push Yourself Away from the Table: No-Nonsense Facts on Weight Loss
                        

                
            

        

    








    

        

        
Contact Data