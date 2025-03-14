Weight Loss Questions Answered & A Plan Provided: The Everyday Adult’s Guide To Healthier Living

Charleston, SC, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Losing weight” has always been a nebulous concept; how can there be a one-size-fits-all solution to a problem that affects every person differently?

Accomplished physician Don L. Abernethy, Jr., M.D. is proud to announce the release of his new book, which sheds light on the most-asked weight loss questions and provides some medical clarity on what can work for people based on a current review of established medical literature and clinical trials from the perspective of a physician’s experience and knowledge of how the body works and disease processes develop. Readers can expect answers to questions like:

Is there one diet that is better for losing weight?

How do I figure out how many calories to try to stick to?

Is weight loss just simply taking in less and burning more calories?

What are the health consequences of being overweight?

How do I choose a diet that will work for me?

“This book answers all these questions and gives patients a practical, no-nonsense plan to affect a permanent lifestyle change that will combat the most ominous health epidemic in America: obesity,” asserted Dr. Abernethy.

Push Yourself Away from the Table: No-Nonsense Facts on Weight Loss is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Don L. Abernethy, Jr., M.D. is a seasoned family practice-trained ER doctor with over three decades of experience. A graduate from Mercer University School of Medicine, in Macon, Georgia, he is board-certified in Family Medicine and resides in South Carolina. Abernethy's leadership has spanned several hospitals, including Mary Black Hospital, where he was Chief of Staff and a recipient of the Physician of the Year award in 2015.

Outside of his medical career, Abernethy is a dedicated family man, an active church member, and a songwriter of contemporary Christian music. His hobbies include running, golfing, swimming, and playing guitar.

