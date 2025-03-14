Weight Loss Questions Answered & A Plan Provided: The Everyday Adult’s Guide To Healthier Living

Charleston, SC, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Losing weight” has always been a nebulous concept; how can there be a one-size-fits-all solution to a problem that affects every person differently?
Accomplished physician Don L. Abernethy, Jr., M.D. is proud to announce the release of his new book, which sheds light on the most-asked weight loss questions and provides some medical clarity on what can work for people based on a current review of established medical literature and clinical trials from the perspective of a physician’s experience and knowledge of how the body works and disease processes develop. Readers can expect answers to questions like:
- Is there one diet that is better for losing weight?
- How do I figure out how many calories to try to stick to?
- Is weight loss just simply taking in less and burning more calories?
- What are the health consequences of being overweight?
- How do I choose a diet that will work for me?
“This book answers all these questions and gives patients a practical, no-nonsense plan to affect a permanent lifestyle change that will combat the most ominous health epidemic in America: obesity,” asserted Dr. Abernethy.
Push Yourself Away from the Table: No-Nonsense Facts on Weight Loss is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.
About the Author:
Don L. Abernethy, Jr., M.D. is a seasoned family practice-trained ER doctor with over three decades of experience. A graduate from Mercer University School of Medicine, in Macon, Georgia, he is board-certified in Family Medicine and resides in South Carolina. Abernethy's leadership has spanned several hospitals, including Mary Black Hospital, where he was Chief of Staff and a recipient of the Physician of the Year award in 2015.
Outside of his medical career, Abernethy is a dedicated family man, an active church member, and a songwriter of contemporary Christian music. His hobbies include running, golfing, swimming, and playing guitar.
