Slate360 Provides an Essentials Checklist and Advice on Making Tradeshows Successful When Exhibiting Internationally

Las Vegas, NV, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overseas tradeshows provide excellent opportunities for businesses to expand their reach, develop global partnerships, and gain a competitive edge. However, international events also pose unique challenges.

Some of them are logistical issues like international shipping regulations and customs procedures that can impact timelines and budgets, language and cultural barriers, and varying regulatory requirements, including data privacy laws. There are also financial considerations, from exchange rates and value-added taxes to higher travel expenses.

Successfully navigating these complexities requires careful planning, thorough preparation, and close collaboration with an experiential marketing company like Slate360 that has extensive experience in coordinating international event participation. Companies can also help ensure that exhibiting at an overseas event is productive by creating a comprehensive checklist.

This article outlines 10 essential considerations for businesses looking to increase brand awareness and grow their market share.

General Advice on Making Tradeshows Successful

Before focusing specifically on overseas events, it’s helpful to review some general tradeshow best practices. For example, every event—in the U.S. or abroad—should have clearly defined objectives. These goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (or SMART).

What do you hope to achieve at the event? Is your focus on increased brand awareness? Lead generation? Direct sales? Answering this question helps guide your tradeshow strategy.

Whatever your objectives are, lead capture is essential. You should have a robust lead capture process that streamlines and simplifies the gathering of contact information. This might involve business card scanners, lead capture apps, QR codes, and other methods.

Accomplishing your lead capture goals requires adequately staffing your booth. Team members should be knowledgeable about your products, experienced in engaging with booth visitors, and proactive about answering questions. They should also be skilled in encouraging prospects to continue the conversation after the show.

Effective networking is also crucial to tradeshow success. Participating in industry events and attending social gatherings are just a few ways to expand your company’s professional network.

Finally, gathering general demographic data about a tradeshow can be invaluable for future marketing efforts. Cross-referencing attendee backgrounds and interests with engagement in your booth can be very informative.



How an Experienced “Guide” Increases Returns and Lowers Stress When Exhibiting Internationally

The first thing healthcare companies notice when they turn to Slate360 for assistance with overseas events is what a relief it is to have one point of contact. Preparing for, shipping to, traveling to, and participating in international tradeshows is just easier and more efficient, especially since booths that a company uses in the U.S. most often can’t be used overseas since other countries have different structural requirements.

That includes everything from strategy to execution, with Slate360’s international tradeshow expertise showing up in countless ways. It starts with guidance on how to modify creative materials that have worked well with a U.S. audience to be effective in other countries while still maintaining marketing consistency. Then there are several logistical/functional hurdles to clear. For example, there are significant differences in flooring between U.S. and overseas tradeshows, including the use of platform floors for booths at international events. Interacting with tradeshow unions for tasks like setup and rigging and overcoming the language barrier with overseas suppliers can also be challenging.

Also crucial is ensuring an exhibit complies with the host country’s rules and regulations. The European Union, in particular, has very robust rules regarding data capture, storage, and privacy—its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Being found in violation of requirements and having to scramble to get into compliance can throw a marketing team off track, potentially causing them to miss their data collection and tradeshow analytics goals for the show.

So, while getting equipment and people where they need to go may be the first thing that comes to mind when considering engaging with a company well-versed in overseas tradeshows, that’s really just the tip of the iceberg.

Your Overseas Tradeshow Checklist

Beyond the general tradeshow best practices above, you can maximize the benefit of an international event and successfully introduce your offerings to the global marketplace by using this proven checklist.

1. Conduct target market research. What interests prospects in the U.S. may not be the same overseas. Consequently, it’s critical to thoroughly research your target market and develop a good understanding of what’s important to attendees. Take time to learn about cultural nuances, business practices, language preferences, and specific needs. This knowledge will inform everything from the event you decide to attend to your booth design, marketing materials, and overall approach.

2. Choose the right tradeshow. Attending the right tradeshow is crucial. Consider the event’s relevance to your industry, target audience, reputation, and past attendance figures. Learn about competing events, analyzing their strengths and weaknesses.

3. Set your budget. Needless to say, international travel can be much more costly than trips in the U.S. Develop a realistic budget that encompasses all potential expenses, including booth space, travel, accommodations, marketing materials, shipping, translation services, and post-show follow-up. When developing your budget, it’s wise to factor in some hidden or unexpected costs, especially if you’re new to overseas tradeshows.

4. Create an engaging and cost-effective booth. Your tradeshow booth may be the first exposure overseas attendees have to your brand. Invest in a professional, eye-catching design that reflects your brand identity, effectively showcases your products or services, and aligns with attendee expectations. Consider using local contractors to build your booth to save on shipping costs.

5. Produce appropriate marketing materials. Prepare high-quality marketing materials, including flyers, brochures, and business cards, in the language booth visitors will expect. That may be the local language or English, which is widely adopted in international business. If you’re unsure about attendee expectations, consider having English and local language versions. Similarly, ensure your website has pages optimized for an international audience.

6. Research show regulations and logistics. Plan your overseas shipping carefully. Talk with the tradeshow host about when they will accept shipments, booth assembly labor, etc. Also research customs regulations, required documentation, and shipping timelines. Partner with a reliable freight forwarder experienced in international shipments.

7. Make travel arrangements well in advance. Book flights and accommodations early to secure the best rates. Consider visa requirements, travel insurance, and any necessary vaccinations.

8. Prepare your people. Select a team of knowledgeable and enthusiastic representatives. Ideally, some or all should be fluent in the local language, but at a minimum, they should have access to translation services. Also, educate your team about cultural differences. Understanding local customs, business etiquette, and communication styles is essential for building rapport and avoiding awkward or frustrating misunderstandings.

9. Do pre-show marketing. Promoting your presence at a tradeshow through targeted advertising, social media campaigns, email marketing, and press releases is always important. However, it’s crucial for an international event where attendees may be less familiar (or entirely unfamiliar) with your brand. Reach out to potential clients and schedule meetings in advance.

10. Establish local partnerships. Consider collaborating with local distributors, agents, or influencers to leverage their existing networks and market knowledge.

After Your International Tradeshow: Continuing the Conversation

Maintaining a dialog with booth visitors is challenging, even in the U.S. Keeping in touch with overseas contacts can require even more effort. But it’s essential to stay top-of-mind with anyone who expressed interest in your offerings or even just showed some curiosity about them.

As you think about how to engage with attendees, use what you learned from observing your competitors at the show, including the products they offer, the marketing strategies they use, etc. Emphasize what sets your company apart and how your offerings can benefit your contacts.

Be sure to reach out to booth visitors promptly. It can be tempting to let that to-do item drift to the back burner as you rest and recover from your international trip, but maintaining a prospect’s interest is much easier than rekindling it.

Try to contact all leads within 24 to 48 hours, even if just to say a quick “thanks” for their interest. If you can’t reach out to all visitors right away, qualify your leads based on their interest level and contact high-potential prospects first.

Consider sharing your insights and experiences from the show with media outlets in the host country. Mentions of your company’s attendance can help reinforce the positive impressions of booth visitors and expand brand awareness in general.

Finally, assess the benefits of attending the show by analyzing key metrics, such as leads generated, sales made, and expanded brand awareness. Identify successes and areas for improvement that can help elevate your performance at future overseas tradeshows.

Make the Most of International Events

By carefully following our overseas tradeshow checklist, you can significantly increase your chances of success at international events. Thorough planning, effective execution, and diligent follow-up are essential for maximizing your return on investment and achieving your business objectives.

Remember, success at international tradeshows is a marathon, not a sprint. Building lasting relationships and establishing a strong global presence takes time and consistent effort, but an effective tradeshow presence can help you generate momentum for your brand.

Contact Slate360 today to discuss your overseas tradeshow goals and how we can help you achieve them.

About Slate360

Our team of seasoned healthcare industry pros crafts unique, immersive exhibit experiences that attract attendees and create lasting impressions of clients and their offerings. We work as an extension of a client’s team to streamline strategy development, execution, and analytics and to ensure an onsite or virtual trade show presence furthers their marketing objectives. https://slate360inc.com/

Slate360 Media Contact

Pam Laferriere, 657-204-1916