SafeBox Deposits Opens New Secure Vault Facility in Metro Denver

Englewood, March 14, 2025

SafeBox Deposits, a locally owned and independent vault and safe deposit box company, is proud to announce the opening of its new facility in Englewood, Colorado. Located in the Wells Fargo Building at 3333 South Bannock Street, Suite 110, in Englewood, SafeBox provides private, secure vault boxes for individuals and businesses to store personal valuables, important documents, business records, firearms, and other sensitive or hard-to-replace items. Off-site storage is important to many people due to the risk of fire, flooding, and theft at their own properties.

Boxes Accommodate a Range of Valuables

SafeBox Deposits offers a variety of secure box sizes, including gun storage cabinets. Smaller boxes are suitable for storing cash, jewelry, gold, silver, and other precious metals, rare coins, passports, and computer back-up drives. Mid-size boxes can accommodate documents such as warranty house deeds, vehicle titles, birth certificates, and wills. Larger boxes can store a wide variety of valuables including collectibles, artwork, and other firearms.

Advanced Security Measures

"Our mission is to provide the highest levels of security and privacy, tailored to each customer's specific needs," said Eric Hackett, owner of SafeBox Deposits. "As traditional banks and financial institutions scale back or eliminate their safe deposit services, there's a growing need for private vaults like ours that offer flexible hours and accept items like firearms, which banks do not always agree to store. Plus, our security measures exceed those at many banks," Hackett added. "Our facility has steel-reinforced walls, capable of withstanding extreme forces, ballistic glass to mitigate high-impact events, round-the-clock surveillance, access-controlled entry, and state-of-the-art alarm systems to alert local authorities within seconds of a security breach."

SecurePlus Vault Facility Accreditation & Insurance for Extra Peace of Mind

SafeBox Deposits is among a select few U.S. companies to achieve the SecurePlus accreditation from Safe Deposit Box Insurance Coverage (SDBIC). Meeting this standard recognizes SafeBox's superior physical design, operational protocols, advanced security measures, fire detection and suppression systems, management oversight, and insurance coverage. Customers automatically receive up to $5,000 in insurance coverage, with additional coverage up to $1 million available at low rates.

Key Features of the SafeBox Facility:

Flexible Storage Options. SafeBox offers a variety of safe deposit box sizes, with prices starting at $15 per month for a 3" x 5" x 22" box and scaling up to $150 per month for a larger 10" x 15" x 22" box.

Advanced Security Measures. The facility features steel-reinforced walls, ballistic glass, 24/7 surveillance, access-controlled entry, and sophisticated alarm systems to ensure high levels of security at all times.

Industry Certified Standards. SafeBox Deposit's design, operation, security, and management practices meet the industry's top-tier certification, ensuring trust, reliability, and safety for our customers and their assets.

Firearm Storage. SafeBox is equipped to securely store both handguns and long guns, either in a larger size safe box or in a gun cabinet.

Extended Access Hours. Outside of regular business hours, SafeBox provides flexible access, including evenings and Sundays by appointment, offering greater convenience than traditional banks.

Additional Customer Services. Complimentary notary services are available to all SafeBox customers.

SafeBox offers convenient and emergency access to stored items, along with ensuring the utmost confidentiality and privacy.

The company is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and by appointment on Sundays.

For more information about SafeBox Deposits, contact the company here:



SafeBox Deposits

Eric Hackett

(303) 771-8000

manager@safeboxdeposits.com

SafeBox Deposits

3333 South Bannock Street, Suite 110

Englewood, Colorado 80110