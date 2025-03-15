Gems Launchpad introduces its ‘Gems Protect’ feature as a safety net for investors





To provide its community with greater security and confidence, the Gems Protect risk-mitigation feature allows investors in the Gems Miner program to offset any possible financial losses

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gems Launchpad , a community-driven launchpad built around an exclusive investor network, introduces a new financial safeguard, Gems Protect, designed to shield users who invested in its recently launched Gems Miner initiative. Gems Miner is a blockchain-based tool allowing users to generate tokens from four premium projects launched on the Gems Launchpad, enabling passive portfolio diversification. The Gems Protect system calculates the total value of a user’s mined tokens from the activation date to the current evaluation date, and if their portfolio drops by more than 25 percent, they can qualify for a claim under the protection plan.

The idea behind these virtual miners is to provide a more robust and risk-managed architecture for Gems’s community while streamlining a more predictable and accessible path to investing in promising early-stage projects. There are three types of Gems Miners: Mini, Miners, and Mega, each offering different token generation rates. The first series of Miners unlocks earning potential by allowing users to mine tokens from these four exclusive premium projects: Incentiv , Olympus AI , RAIN , and Prodex .

As an investment protection plan covering up to 75 percent of one’s initial investment, Gems Protect offers an additional layer of financial security. This protection mechanism is implemented via smart contracts to ensure transparency and automation. Quarterly snapshots and claim eligibility checks are executed algorithmically, eliminating the need for any potential manual intervention.

Gems Protect is issued as a non-transferable NFT, guaranteeing transparency, traceability, and security on the blockchain. If a user purchased a Gems Miner before the introduction of this feature, they will have the opportunity to purchase Gems Protect retroactively, with the same terms and conditions.

“We developed this new feature because we value our community and want to ensure they feel secure and confident when they invest in our launchpad projects,” says Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems Launchpad. “We launched our Nodes and Miners initiative because diversification is highly undervalued in Web3, and with the Gems Protect feature, our community receives another layer of security. By protecting up to 75 percent of the original investment in a Gems Miner, we are providing true peace of mind.”

More details on Gems Protect can be found here .

About Gems:

Gems is a distinguished crypto launchpad with the mission of unearthing genuine “gems” in the Web3 landscape through rigorous due diligence. The platform aims to bring together a robust ecosystem for blockchain projects by focusing on launching innovative ventures, expanding communities, penetrating new markets, and leveraging its international network of investors, known as Leaders, to partake in the early stages of groundbreaking projects. Gems launchpad model is driven by active community participation, creating a synergistic environment that benefits both visionaries and the adoption of pioneering ideas. For more information, visit: https://gems.vip/

Contact:

Ari Karp

ari@gems.vip

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59ff8895-f2cb-4c17-af5c-2d3a90c24514