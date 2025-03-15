INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Manhattan Associates

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Manhattan Associates To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in Manhattan Associates between October 22, 2024 and January 28, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Manhattan Associates, Inc. (“Manhattan Associates” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MANH) and reminds investors of the April 28, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or defendants provided investors with material information concerning Manhattan Associates’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services.

On January 28, 2025, Manhattan Associates published its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 and announced reduced revenue guidance for the full fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the “shift in professional services work to future periods . . . and to a lesser extent, reduced customization and higher partner utilization.”

Following this news, the price of Manhattan Associates’ common stock declined dramatically from a closing market price of $295.10 per share on January 28, 2025, to $222.84 per share on January 29, 2025, a decline of about 24.49% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

