INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Novo Nordisk

NEW YORK, March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVO) and reminds investors of the March 25, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the true state of Novo’s REDEFINE-1 trial protocol; notably, that it was a “flexible protocol” which gave patients the ability “to modify their dosing throughout the trial.”

On December 20, 2024, during pre-market hours, Novo announced headline results for its REDEFINE-1 trial, which determined CagriSema had achieved a weight loss average of only 22.7% after 68 weeks. The Company attributed this diminished result, in part, on the previously undisclosed “flexible” nature of the protocol. This flexibility resulted in less than 60% of patients apparently completing the dose escalation period and thus being treated with “2.4 mg cagrilintide and 2.4 mg semaglutide once-weekly,” the maximum dosage of CagriSema contemplated by the trial, during the 52-week maintenance period in the manner outlined by the published protocol for the REDEFINE-1 study.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Novo’s revelation. The price of Novo’s common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $103.44 per share on December 19, 2024, Novo’s stock price fell to $85.00 per share on December 20, 2024, a decline of about 17.83% in the span of just a single day.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Novo Nordisk’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

