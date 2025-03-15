Coppa delle Alpi 2025, Victory for Aliverti and Polini

TONALE PASS, Italy, March 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was already clear that the competitive aspect was once again the beating heart of this fifth edition of the Coppa delle Alpi by Mille Miglia. The drivers deserve credit for having offered an exciting race, which in today's leg saw Alberto Aliverti and Francesco Polini, in their 1937 508 C, take first place in the standings, ousting rivals Matteo Belotti and Ingrid Plebani, second across the finish line in their 1927 Bugatti T 37 A. Third place went to Francesco and Giuseppe Di Pietra, also in a Fiat 508 C, but from 1938.

The snow was a much-appreciated companion of this edition of the Coppa delle Alpi, perhaps contributing to making the re-enactment of the speed race even more challenging and authentic. In 1921 a group of daring drivers travelled 2300 kilometres through the dangers of the alpine territory, pushing the drivers to show the bold spirit that represents the true essence of the Red Arrow.

This afternoon, after the restart following the lunch stop at Baselga di Piné, the rain continued to fall heavily until the arrival at the Tonale Pass, where it turned to snow. Snow that also fell heavily at the first leg arrival in St. Moritz and yesterday morning, on the Fuorn Pass.

After approximately 880 kilometres crossing the borders of Italy, Switzerland and Austria, the 40 teams in the race finally crossed the finishing line at 5:30 this afternoon at the entrance to the Pista Ghiaccio Val di Sole, where they completed the thirteenth and final Time Control of the event.

The last sporting activity of the event was the race around the circuit, in which the cars competed in a series of three Time Trials on fresh snow for the Ponte di Legno Trophy, won by Francesco and Giuseppe Di Pietra. The other special trophy, the Città di Brescia Trophy, a 1 vs 1 direct knock-out challenge on Wednesday evening in Piazza Vittoria, was also won by Aliverti-Polini.

