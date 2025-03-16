XRP News: Xrpturbo Raises Over 90,000 $XRP In Its Ongoing Presale, Set To List On Exchanges After Presale Ends

TALLINN, Estonia, March 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable development within the XRP ecosystem, XRPTurbo , an innovative AI-driven launchpad project, has already raised over 90,000 XRP in its ongoing presale—quickly becoming one of the most talked-about XRPL tokens among Ripple investors this year.

[ Join Xrpturbo Presale ]

As XRP’s market continues to recover and optimism builds around Ripple Labs' legal battle potentially nearing a resolution, investors are increasingly focusing on emerging opportunities within the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

One such opportunity capturing attention is XRPTurbo , positioned as a transformative force capable of redefining decentralized finance (DeFi) on Ripple’s blockchain.

XRPTurbo: Innovating Ripple’s DeFi Ecosystem

XRPTurbo isn’t just another project launching on XRPL—it's building a powerful, feature-rich ecosystem designed explicitly to simplify DeFi interactions, paving the way for mainstream adoption.

Its unique offering includes intuitive tools that cater directly to developers and startups, significantly reducing barriers to entry and fostering rapid growth across Ripple's blockchain.

Key innovations developed by XRPTurbo include:

GUI-Based XRP Token & NFT Minting Platform: XRPTurbo enables users to easily mint XRP-native tokens and NFTs through a user-friendly interface, removing the complexity that has traditionally deterred developers and creators.

This democratization unlocks opportunities for creative and commercial projects to thrive within XRPL.

Advanced Token Locking and Vesting dApp: To ensure greater transparency and trust, XRPTurbo offers sophisticated token-locking solutions with customizable vesting schedules. This functionality ensures fair distribution and stability, protecting both project founders and their investors.

AI Agent Creator: XRPTurbo introduces groundbreaking artificial intelligence capabilities directly to XRPL. This proprietary tool allows businesses and individuals to deploy automated AI agents, capable of tasks ranging from real-time market analytics and automated trading strategies to streamline social media engagement—maximizing efficiency and reducing human error.

[ Buy $XRT Tokens ]

Why XRP Whales Are Taking Notice

The rapid pace of XRPTurbo’s presale —already surpassing 90,000 XRP—highlights the confidence investors have in the platform’s potential.

XRP whales and seasoned crypto investors are quickly recognizing the value XRPTurbo offers, including:

AI-Enhanced Blockchain Integration: XRPTurbo leverages AI technology to bring unprecedented efficiency and automation to blockchain-based operations, directly addressing critical gaps in the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

Tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWA): XRPTurbo facilitates the seamless tokenization of traditionally illiquid real-world assets like real estate, commodities, and collectibles—unlocking substantial dormant capital and generating immense value for investors.

First-to-Market Advantage: Being the first dedicated AI launchpad on the XRPL positions XRPTurbo at the forefront of a rapidly growing trend, offering considerable first-mover advantages to early adopters.

The Role of the $XRT Token

Central to XRPTurbo’s vision is the native $XRT utility token , limited to a capped supply of 100 million tokens to ensure scarcity and long-term value appreciation.

Key benefits of holding $XRT include:

Priority Access: Holders receive exclusive early access to promising new AI and RWA projects launching through the platform.

Staking Rewards: Investors can stake their tokens for attractive passive income opportunities.

Revenue-Sharing Model: XRPTurbo plans to distribute a share of the platform fees directly to $XRT stakers, further incentivizing long-term holding.

How to Get Involved Before Exchange Listings

XRPTurbo ’s presale window presents a unique, limited-time opportunity for early investors to secure their share of $XRT tokens at favorable rates before the token debuts on multiple decentralized exchanges.

With the XRP ecosystem anticipated to experience substantial growth—especially if ongoing rumors of an imminent XRP ETF approval materialize—analysts believe XRPTurbo has significant potential for exponential gains in the months ahead.

The window to participate is rapidly narrowing, as presale contributions have already exceeded expectations.

To participate and secure $XRT tokens at the earliest opportunity, visit xrpturbo.com/presale .

Secure your position now and become part of Ripple’s most promising DeFi innovation before XRPTurbo officially lists on exchanges.

Stay updated and join the XRPTurbo community today:

Website: xrpturbo.com

Join Presale: https://xrpturbo.com/presale

Telegram: t.me/xrpturbocom

X (Twitter): x.com/xrpturbocom

Whitepaper: docs.xrpturbo.com

Media Contact:

John Rodi

contact@xrpturbo.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by XRPTurbo. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2eb6a57a-709e-4917-b5ea-210ea70ad06d