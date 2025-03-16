La Louunns, Reality TV Star, Ventures into Entrepreneurship with TikTok Agency and US Expansion Plans

TOULON, France, March 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Storyboard Media proudly announces the latest venture of La Louunns , also known as Louna1313 , who first gained fame on the French reality TV show Les Princes et les Princesses de l'Amour. Now, she is making a bold career shift, launching a new TikTok agency under Storyboard Media’s umbrella while preparing for an ambitious expansion into the United States. As part of this transition, she is also developing her own clothing brand, marking a new chapter in her entrepreneurial journey.

La Louunns first captured public attention in 2021 through her participation in the popular dating show. Her subsequent social media presence, particularly on Snapchat, further amplified her visibility, fueled by her connection with Tounsi from Nasdas's influential online community. Additionally, she has experience in the film industry, having appeared in the movie "Ducobu" alongside renowned actor Elie Semoun.

Now, La Louunns is channeling her social media expertise into entrepreneurship. She has established a TikTok agency, leveraging her understanding of online trends and audience engagement. This venture aligns with her desire to reinvent her career and explore new opportunities.

"I'm excited to embark on this new chapter," says La Louunns. "My goal is to build a successful agency that helps businesses thrive on TikTok. Simultaneously, I'm focused on expanding my reach to the United States and developing a unique clothing brand that reflects my personal style."

Her future plans include establishing a strong presence in the US market, where she aims to launch her own fashion line. This move signifies her commitment to building a multifaceted career that spans digital marketing and fashion.

La Louunns, formerly known as Louna1313, is a French reality TV personality and entrepreneur . She gained recognition through her appearance on "Les Princes et les Princesses de l'Amour" and has since built a strong social media following. She is now the founder of a TikTok agency and has plans to launch a clothing brand in the United States.

