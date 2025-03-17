Bybit Introduces Margin Staked SOL, Balancing Earning Potentials with the Power of Leverage





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of Margin Staked SOL , an innovative product designed to help users optimize their SOL earnings through leveraged borrowing and staking. With the ability to leverage up to a healthy level of 2x, users can now tap into the demonstrable yield potential of bbSOL, potentially unlocking greater earning opportunities. As of Mar. 17, 2025, the net APR of Bybit Margin Staked SOL on Bybit stood at over 13%.

Bybit’s Margin Staked SOL redefines earning opportunities on SOL. With the potential to grow SOL holdings by leveraged borrowing and staking, Bybit users stand to significantly enhance on-chain rewards through bbSOL.

The platform is designed for a hassle-free experience, allowing for easy borrowing, staking, and earning all in one place. This streamlined approach eliminates the complexities often associated with managing multiple accounts or services. Additionally, users are afforded the flexibility to redeem bbSOL for SOL at any time in two ways—they may opt for Instant Redemption where users can receive their SOL immediately with no gas fee, or for Postponed Redemption for a better exchange rate compared to instant redemption without the gas fee waiver. Both redemption mechanisms ensure user control over their assets and allow them to adapt their strategies as needed.

How Bybit’s Margin Staked SOL Works:

Staking SOL: Users may stake SOL into Margin Staked SOL, enabling the system to automatically borrow funds based on the selected leverage.

Users may stake SOL into Margin Staked SOL, enabling the system to automatically borrow funds based on the selected leverage. Earning bbSOL: In return for staking, users will receive bbSOL, Bybit's Liquid Staking Token, as proof of the staked SOL.

In return for staking, users will receive bbSOL, Bybit's Liquid Staking Token, as proof of the staked SOL. Yield Accrual: Users may lock in to grow their bbSOL through optimal rewards allocation managed by Sanctum's smart contract.

Users may lock in to grow their bbSOL through optimal rewards allocation managed by Sanctum's smart contract. Flexible Redemption: bbSOL can be freely redeemed for SOL with any remaining SOL credited to users' Funding Account after the borrowed amount and borrowed interests are repaid.

“Our mission is to empower users to help them make the most of their staked assets with innovative solutions,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit. “With Margin Staked SOL, we provide a straightforward way for users to leverage their digital assets and take full advantage of the opportunities within decentralized finance.”

For a detailed guide on how Margin Staked SOL works on Bybit, users may read the Introduction to Margin Staked SOL to get started.

#Bybit #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ef8e80c-e919-4be2-82e9-e7eb22469415