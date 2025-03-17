Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)

Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 17, 2025, 9.00 EET

Managers' Transactions (Wiklöf)

___

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Peter Wiklöf

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 100121/5/4

___

Transaction date: 2025-03-17

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2159 Unit price: 37.36 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2159 Volume weighted average price: 37.36 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505