Celex Oncology Announce Novel Mechanism in Cancer Care and Attendance at Bio-Europe Spring 2025





LONDON, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celex Oncology, a UK biotechnology company founded in 2017 and on the brink of launching the fourth revolution in cancer care, today announced the Celex model and investigative treatment. The treatment* has the potential to control metastatic cancer and block the processes that lead to advanced metastatic disease, which is responsible for approximately 90% of all cancer deaths globally.1

Despite advances in oncology, the aggressive nature of many cancers continues to pose significant challenges, with unresolved disease progression, treatment-induced side-effects and resistance to treatment remaining key issues.2 To date, three major paradigms have existed in cancer care with Celex Oncology proposing a new paradigm: targeting sodium overload in tumour cells*.

Several recent research papers stress the importance of the understanding of the bioelectricity of cancer for treatments3 and the involvement of voltage-gated sodium channels (VGSCs) in progression and metastasis.4 This research underscores its significance as a potential novel therapeutic target. Celex Oncology is investigating VGSC inhibitors which have the potential to reverse cancer progression and harness the power of bioelectricity, reversing and blocking the processes that lead to advanced and deadly oncological disease.

Celex Oncology is in attendance at the Bio-Europe Spring 2025 scientific congress (17th – 19th March) in Milan, Italy, where leadership will be meeting with investors, pharma & biotech companies and industry experts to discuss their technology and investigational plan.

Celex Oncology’s first attendance at Bio-Europe Spring 2025 follows their recent win at the 2024 EIT Health Catapult programme, which recognises and awards the highest-potential life science and health tech start-ups. Celex Oncology took home the Life Science award in their potential treatment for invasive and metastatic cancer.5

“At Celex Oncology, we are steadfast in our determination to deliver an alternative option for patients with metastatic cancer. We have spent years deepening our understanding of cancer invasion and progression. In addition to our VGSC inhibitors we are developing tumour specific monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to target a key protein present in invasive breast and colon cancer. This has been undertaken by identifying a special version of a tissue protein that appears in tumours and aids in metastasis,” said Dr Sara Moodad, Vice President of Research & Development, Celex Oncology. “We are advancing rapidly towards clinical trials, aiming to significantly improve both survival and quality of life, with a therapeutic option complementary to existing treatments.”

Carsten Faltum, CEO, Celex Oncology, said, “We’re delighted to be at Bio-Europe Spring 2025 alongside other life science and biotech leaders. We are here to continue our journey of bringing new solutions to long-term and unresolved issues in cancer care. Our investigational treatments are designed to control tumours and thereby improve survival. They have the potential to be transformative and could change metastatic cancer care by turning it from a life-threatening disease into a controlled and treatable long-term condition. We are looking forward to discussions about Celex Oncology and our goals, which will empower clinicians and could lead to a future where cancer is no longer synonymous with inevitable decline but instead a controllable condition that allows a person living with cancer to lead a longer, more active, more productive life.”

While VGSC inhibitors will need to undergo further testing to realise their clinical potential, the possibility of managing metastatic cancer in a non-toxic and cost-effective way is promising and “should be welcomed by cancer patients and clinicians”.4

Fact Box Celex Oncology is harnessing the power of bioelectricity, targeting voltage-gated sodium channels (VGSCs) to reverse cancer cell aggression and block the processes that lead to advanced oncological disease The drug will be a daily, oral pill that restores normal intracellular sodium level.

Sodium is one of the most crucial and fundamental cell components with a key role in regulation of many vital cell processes and tumour cell behaviour.

This novel mechanism of action and new target is supported by robust preclinical data and real-world evidence (RWE) in several indications demonstrating a significant pan-cancer opportunity.

Founded in 2017, Celex Oncology is transforming cancer care by turning it from a life-threatening disease into a controlled and treatable long-term condition.

The first-in-class, proprietary treatment will target sodium overload in tumour cells – one of the most crucial cell components and key regulators of tumour cell behaviour. Sodium is one of the most crucial and fundamental cell components with a key role in regulation of many vital cell processes and tumour cell behaviour.

Celex Oncology's CL-S01 and CL-S03 treatments*, still in investigational stage, aim to improve both survival and quality of life. Designed for rapid integration into existing clinical regiments, the cost-effective and easy-to-administer approach could redefine the future of cancer care.

The strong business model is centred around four separate but inter-linked areas within the product profile: tumour treatment, monoclonal antibodies, diagnostic and cardiac protection.

* Investigational treatment only, not approved for use

