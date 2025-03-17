amana Expands Crypto Offering to 450+ Coins – The Largest Selection Among MENA Brokers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- amana, MENA’s leading neobroker, is redefining trading by adding 300+ new cryptocurrencies, bringing its total to 450+ coins—the most from any local broker. This unmatched range cements amana as the go-to platform for seamless digital and traditional asset trading in one powerful app.

This milestone fills a major gap: most crypto platforms focus solely on digital assets, while traditional brokers offer little to no crypto access. amana bridges both worlds, giving traders everything they need in one place—no multiple accounts required.

All-in-One

With amana, traders no longer need multiple accounts or brokers to access different asset classes.

450+ cryptocurrencies – The widest selection from any broker in MENA, including majors like Bitcoin or Ethereum and XRP, gaming coins like Decentraland, meme coins like the Trump coin, L1/L2s, DeFi, and many more

U.S. stocks – Direct access to top companies, like Tesla or Microsoft



FX, commodities, gold, futures and CFDs – A full range of trading opportunities

Gold and global stocks ETFs, as well as REITs and MENA stocks for investors

Automated investment plans – Making wealth building effortless

Flexible trading options: Leveraged or unleveraged



“Trading crypto has never been this effortless,” said Muhammad Rasoul, CEO of amana. “With over 450 coins and a seamless all-in-one platform, we’re making it easier than ever for our customers to trade digital assets alongside stocks, forex, and commodities—all in one place, with zero hassle.”

Unmatched Access

This expansion isn’t just about quantity—it’s about seamless access, competitive pricing, and a frictionless trading experience. amana’s intuitive app makes crypto and traditional asset trading as easy as a few taps, empowering both seasoned traders and new investors.

With the biggest crypto offering among local brokers and unparalleled access to global markets, amana is now MENA’s ultimate one-stop trading platform for a fully diversified investment and trading portfolio.

This unique positioning has made amana one of the region’s fastest-growing players, with over 320,000 new users since its app launch in Sept 2022.

About amana

amana is a leading neobroker. It provides retail investors and active traders with direct access to the global financial markets, serving clients across MENA. It operates multiple offices across Dubai, London, Limassol, and Beirut.

CONTACT: Contact: Karolina Slowikowska, Director of Communications, at karolina.slowikowska@amanacapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54e1b55b-cf40-483d-ab8c-0bb0caa9d4e6