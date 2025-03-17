Niu Technologies Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

-- Fourth Quarter Revenues of RMB 819.2 million, increase 71.1% year over year

-- Fourth Quarter Net Loss of RMB 72.5 million, compared to net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the same period of last year

-- Full Year Revenues of RMB 3,288.3 million, increase 24.0% year over year

-- Full Year Net loss of RMB 193.2 million, compared to net loss of RMB 271.8 million in 2023

BEIJING, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenues were RMB 819.2 million, an increase of 71.1% year over year

were RMB 819.2 million, an increase of 71.1% year over year Gross margin was 12.4%, compared with 19.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023

was 12.4%, compared with 19.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023 Net loss was RMB 72.5 million, compared with net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

was RMB 72.5 million, compared with net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 66.7 million, compared with adjusted net loss of RMB 122.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Highlights

The number of e-scooters sold was 226,634, up 64.9% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in China was 182,333, up 65.1% year over year

The number of e-scooters sold in the international markets was 44,301, up 63.9% year over year

The number of franchised stores in China was 3,735 as of December 31, 2024

The number of distributors in our international sales network was 57, covering 53 countries as of December 31, 2024



Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, remarked: “In 2024, we experienced significant volume growth in China, driven by strong consumer demand for our new models. By rapidly improving our design and technological capabilities, we have developed a diversified portfolio that addresses a broad range of market needs. Our store expansion has been a key growth driver, increasing the visibility of the NIU brand in previously underserved areas. Building on this momentum, we are confident in our ability to sustain the strong consumer appeal of our products in 2025.”

Dr. Li continued, “Internationally, our micro-mobility segment expanded its retail presence in 2024 through strategic partnerships with major retailers such as Best Buy. The increased visibility of our electric motorcycles and mopeds has further strengthened our global footprint, solidifying our position in key markets.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues reached RMB 819.2 million, representing a 71.1% increase year-over-year. This growth was mainly driven by a 64.9% increase in sales volume, along with a 3.8% increase in revenues per e-scooter. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the periods presented:

Revenues

(in RMB million) 2024

Q4 2023

Q4 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market 646.2 355.2 +81.9% E-scooter sales from international markets 87.2 59.0 +47.8% E-scooter sales, sub-total 733.4 414.2 +77.0% Accessories, spare parts and services 85.8 64.5 +33.1% Total 819.2 478.7 +71.1%





Revenues per e-scooter

(in RMB) 2024

Q4 2023

Q4 % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,544 3,216 +10.2% E-scooter sales from international markets2 1,968 2,183 -9.8% E-scooter sales 3,236 3,013 +7.4% Accessories, spare parts and services3 379 469 -19.2% Revenues per e-scooter 3,615 3,482 +3.8%

E-scooter sales revenues from China market were RMB 646.2 million, an increase of 81.9% year-over-year, and represented 88.1% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume and revenues per e-scooter in China market.

E-scooter sales revenues from international markets were RMB 87.2 million, an increase of 47.8% year-over-year, and represented 11.9% of total e-scooter revenues. The increase was mainly due to the increased sales volume of kick-scooters with lower sales price in international markets.

Accessories, spare parts sales and services revenues were RMB 85.8 million, an increase of 33.1% year-over-year, and represented 10.5% of total revenues. The increase was mainly due to an increase in accessories and spare parts sales in both China and international markets.

Revenues per e-scooter was RMB 3,615, an increase of 3.8% year-over-year, mainly due to increased revenues per e-scooter in China market.

Cost of revenues was RMB 717.2 million, an increase of 85.0% year-over-year, mainly due to the increase in sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 3,165, an increase of 12.2% from RMB 2,820 in the last quarter of 2023. This increase was mainly due to a higher proportion of premium series sales in China market with higher cost per e-scooter, the increased freight costs in international markets, and tariffs in U.S. market.

Gross margin was 12.4%, compared with 19.0% in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to changes in the product mix of kick-scooters, sales incentives offered during the holiday season, increased freight costs in international markets, and tariffs in U.S. market.

Operating expenses were RMB 193.0 million, a decrease of 21.6% from the same period of 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 23.6%, compared with 51.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 136.3 million (including RMB 1.4 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 28.7% from RMB 191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of RMB 34.2 million and RMB 22.3 million in rental expenses and advertising and promotion activities, respectively, primarily in international markets. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.6%, compared with 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

were RMB 136.3 million (including RMB 1.4 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 28.7% from RMB 191.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease of RMB 34.2 million and RMB 22.3 million in rental expenses and advertising and promotion activities, respectively, primarily in international markets. Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 16.6%, compared with 39.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Research and development expenses were RMB 38.6 million (including RMB 2.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.4% from RMB 35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase of RMB 2.6 million in staff cost and share-based compensation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.7%, compared with 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

were RMB 38.6 million (including RMB 2.1 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 8.4% from RMB 35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to an increase of RMB 2.6 million in staff cost and share-based compensation. Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 4.7%, compared with 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses were RMB 18.1million (including RMB 2.3 million of share-based compensation), a decrease of 6.8% from RMB 19.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB 1.0 million, and the increase in foreign exchange gain of 2.5 million. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.2%, compared with 4.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 187.3 million, decreased by 21.5% year over year, and represented 22.9% of revenues, compared with 49.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 135.0million, a decrease of 28.7% year over year, and represented 16.5% of revenues, compared with 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

were RMB 135.0million, a decrease of 28.7% year over year, and represented 16.5% of revenues, compared with 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 36.6 million, an increase of 12.0% year over year, and represented 4.5% of revenues, compared with 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

were RMB 36.6 million, an increase of 12.0% year over year, and represented 4.5% of revenues, compared with 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 15.8 million, a decrease of 5.8% year over year, and represented 1.9% of revenues, compared with 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Share-based compensation was RMB 5.9 million, compared with RMB 7.7 million in the same period of 2023.

Income tax benefit was RMB 9.8 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 14.4 million in the same period of 2023.



Net loss was RMB 72.5 million, compared with net loss of RMB 130.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The net loss margin was 8.9%, compared with net loss margin of 27.2% in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 66.7 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 122.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The adjusted net loss margin4 was 8.1%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 25.6% in the same period of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB 0.91 (US$ 0.13).



Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 3,288.3 million, representing a 24.0% increase year over year. This growth was mainly attributable to a 30.2% increase in sales volume, partially offset by a 4.8% decrease in revenues per e-scooter. E-scooter sales revenues from China market and international markets represented 86.6% and 13.4% of our total revenues from e-scooter sales, respectively. The following table shows the revenue breakdown and revenues per e-scooter in the years presented:

Revenues

(in RMB million) 2024

Full Year 2023

Full Year % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market 2,563.6 2,010.0 +27.5% E-scooter sales from international markets 396.9 348.7 +13.8% E-scooter sales, sub-total 2,960.5 2,358.7 +25.5% Accessories, spare parts and services 327.8 293.1 +11.8% Total 3,288.3 2,651.8 +24.0%





Revenues per e-scooter

(in RMB) 2024

Full Year 2023

Full Year % change

YoY E-scooter sales from China market2 3,377 3,344 +1.0% E-scooter sales from international markets2 2,402 3,204 -25.0% E-scooter sales 3,203 3,323 -3.6% Accessories, spare parts and services3 354 413 -14.3% Revenues per e-scooter 3,557 3,736 -4.8%

Cost of revenues were RMB 2,789.5 million, an increase of 34.0% year over year, mainly resulting from increased e-scooter sales volume. The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specific period, was RMB 3,018, an increase of 2.9% from RMB 2,932 in 2023.

Gross margin was 15.2%, compared with 21.5% in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a higher proportion of kick-scooters sales with lower sales prices and margin in international markets, changes in product mix of e-scooters, and increased sales incentives to franchisees in China market.

Operating expenses were RMB 750.3 million, a decrease of 15.8% from RMB 891.2 million in 2023. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 22.8%, compared with 33.6% in 2023.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 726.8 million, a decrease of 14.0% year over year, and represented 22.1% of revenues, compared with 31.9% in 2023.

Share-based compensation was RMB 24.2 million, a decrease of RMB 23.4 million from RMB 47.7 million in 2023.



Income tax benefit was RMB 23.6 million, compared with income tax benefit of RMB 10.2 million in 2023.

Net loss was RMB 193.2 million, compared with net loss of RMB 271.8 million in 2023. The net loss margin was 5.9%, compared with net loss margin of 10.3% in 2023.

Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB 169.0 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of RMB 224.2 million in 2023. The adjusted net loss margin4 was 5.1%, compared with an adjusted net loss margin of 8.5% in 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB 2.44 (US$ 0.33).

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and term deposits of RMB 904.4 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 216.4 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 200.0 million.

Business Outlook

NIU expects revenues of the first quarter 2025 to be in the range of RMB 631 million to RMB 707 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 25% to 40%. NIU expects the sales volume for full year 2025 to be in the range of 1.3 million to 1.6 million units, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 40% to 70%.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation and is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and business results and provide a corporate update.

To join via phone, participants need to register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Event: Niu Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI427237b63fc249579b187787482439fd

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/news-and-events/webcasts-and-presentations.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, FQi series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) as a percentage of the revenues.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results”.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.2993 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of December 31, 2024, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 31, December 31, December 31, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 872,573,460 630,021,303 86,312,565 Term deposits 97,555,565 274,351,895 37,586,056 Restricted cash 107,666,733 216,395,796 29,646,103 Accounts receivable, net 94,956,170 131,921,419 18,073,160 Inventories 392,790,141 649,177,719 88,936,983 Prepayments and other current assets 195,072,129 267,938,339 36,707,402 Total current assets 1,760,614,198 2,169,806,471 297,262,269 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 323,112,366 320,013,632 43,841,688 Intangible assets, net 1,306,401 1,043,801 143,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,821,285 71,223,350 9,757,559 Deferred income tax assets 20,747,021 31,752,254 4,350,041 Other non-current assets 6,730,378 19,318,659 2,646,645 Total non-current assets 428,717,451 443,351,696 60,738,933 Total assets 2,189,331,649 2,613,158,167 358,001,202 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowings 100,000,000 200,000,000 27,399,888 Notes payable 167,282,688 294,348,768 40,325,616 Accounts payable 575,724,288 869,015,140 119,054,586 Income taxes payable 1,357,913 1,071,914 146,852 Advances from customers 19,304,488 35,892,860 4,917,302 Deferred revenue-current 41,755,097 50,247,103 6,883,825 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 165,511,396 201,356,008 27,585,659 Total current liabilities 1,070,935,870 1,651,931,793 226,313,728 Deferred revenue-non-current 13,168,111 16,886,859 2,313,490 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,362,494 3,269,464 447,915 Operating lease liabilities 280,421 89,990 12,329 Other non-current liabilities 8,968,519 9,697,841 1,328,599 Total non-current liabilities 24,779,545 29,944,154 4,102,333 Total liabilities 1,095,715,415 1,681,875,947 230,416,061 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Class A ordinary shares 90,031 90,549 12,405 Class B ordinary shares 10,316 10,316 1,413 Additional paid-in capital 1,964,138,365 1,988,638,160 272,442,311 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,495,674 ) (3,129,362 ) (428,721 ) Accumulated deficit (861,126,804 ) (1,054,327,443 ) (144,442,267 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,093,616,234 931,282,220 127,585,141 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 2,189,331,649 2,613,158,167 358,001,202





NIU TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues 478,687,794 819,179,677 112,227,156 2,651,757,646 3,288,296,344 450,494,752 Cost of revenues(a) (387,743,580 ) (717,195,572 ) (98,255,391 ) (2,081,010,633 ) (2,789,533,350 ) (382,164,502 ) Gross profit 90,944,214 101,984,105 13,971,765 570,747,013 498,762,994 68,330,250 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses(a) (191,169,312 ) (136,342,357 ) (18,678,826 ) (495,734,694 ) (489,577,690 ) (67,071,869 ) Research and development expenses(a) (35,634,011 ) (38,622,708 ) (5,291,289 ) (150,985,739 ) (130,111,359 ) (17,825,183 ) General and administrative expenses(a) (19,396,568 ) (18,075,985 ) (2,476,400 ) (244,518,817 ) (130,617,629 ) (17,894,542 ) Total operating expenses (246,199,891 ) (193,041,050 ) (26,446,515 ) (891,239,250 ) (750,306,678 ) (102,791,594 ) Government grants 1,071,262 387,800 53,128 2,968,735 911,556 124,883 Operating loss (154,184,415 ) (90,669,145 ) (12,421,622 ) (317,523,502 ) (250,632,128 ) (34,336,461 ) Interest expenses (817,656 ) (1,598,640 ) (219,013 ) (1,423,924 ) (5,623,544 ) (770,422 ) Interest income 9,946,526 9,559,430 1,309,637 35,492,190 37,089,488 5,081,239 Investment income 441,028 371,460 50,890 1,426,370 2,358,995 323,181 Loss before income taxes (144,614,517 ) (82,336,895 ) (11,280,108 ) (282,028,866 ) (216,807,189 ) (29,702,463 ) Income tax benefit 14,444,605 9,798,826 1,342,434 10,192,884 23,606,550 3,234,084 Net loss (130,169,912 ) (72,538,069 ) (9,937,674 ) (271,835,982 ) (193,200,639 ) (26,468,379 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (5,456,486 ) 10,263,988 1,406,161 7,386,368 6,366,312 872,181 Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net of reclassification - - - (345,356 ) - - Comprehensive loss (135,626,398 ) (62,274,081 ) (8,531,513 ) (264,794,970 ) (186,834,327 ) (25,596,198 ) Net loss per ordinary share —Basic (0.83 ) (0.46 ) (0.06 ) (1.73 ) (1.22 ) (0.17 ) —Diluted (0.83 ) (0.46 ) (0.06 ) (1.73 ) (1.22 ) (0.17 ) Net loss per ADS —Basic (1.65 ) (0.91 ) (0.13 ) (3.47 ) (2.44 ) (0.33 ) —Diluted (1.65 ) (0.91 ) (0.13 ) (3.47 ) (2.44 ) (0.33 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares and ordinary shares equivalents outstanding used in computing net loss per ordinary share —Basic 157,474,523 158,924,842 158,924,842 156,816,105 158,460,242 158,460,242 —Diluted 157,474,523 158,924,842 158,924,842 156,816,105 158,460,242 158,460,242 Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net loss per ADS —Basic 78,737,262 79,462,421 79,462,421 78,408,053 79,230,121 79,230,121 —Diluted 78,737,262 79,462,421 79,462,421 78,408,053 79,230,121 79,230,121 Note: (a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 335,225 155,177 21,259 1,237,902 751,445 102,948 Selling and marketing expenses 1,784,011 1,363,601 186,813 9,991,688 7,110,420 974,124 Research and development expenses 2,997,597 2,054,764 281,502 21,653,946 7,325,327 1,003,566 General and administrative expenses 2,623,526 2,281,042 312,501 14,775,768 9,045,786 1,239,268 Total share-based compensation expenses 7,740,359 5,854,584 802,075 47,659,304 24,232,978 3,319,906





NIU TECHNOLOGIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss (130,169,912 ) (72,538,069 ) (9,937,674 ) (271,835,982 ) (193,200,639 ) (26,468,379 ) Add: Share-based compensation expenses 7,740,359 5,854,584 802,075 47,659,304 24,232,978 3,319,906 Adjusted net loss (122,429,553 ) (66,683,485 ) (9,135,599 ) (224,176,678 ) (168,967,661 ) (23,148,473 )

_________________________________

1 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) is defined as net income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses

2 Revenues per e-scooter on e-scooter sales from China or international markets is defined as e-scooter sales revenues from China or international markets divided by the number of e-scooters sold in China or international market in a specific period

3 Revenues per e-scooter on accessories, spare parts and services is defined as accessories, spare parts and services revenues divided by the total number of e-scooters sold in a specific period

4 Adjusted net income (loss) margin is defined as adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) as a percentage of the revenues