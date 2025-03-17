|Company announcement no. 12 2025
Danske Bank
17/03/2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 11
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 11:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|100,000
|237.0902
|23,709,023
|10/03/2025
|5,000
|236.0465
|1,180,233
|11/03/2025
|5,000
|233.6040
|1,168,020
|12/03/2025
|5,000
|235.6480
|1,178,240
|13/03/2025
|5,000
|237.1577
|1,185,789
|14/03/2025
|5,000
|238.1949
|1,190,975
|Total accumulated over week 11
|25,000
|236.1302
|5,903,256
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|125,000
|236.8982
|29,612,278
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.015% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
