



Bank of Åland Plc

Stock exchange release

March 17, 2025, 11.00 EET

Moody’s raises outlook of Bank of Åland Plc



Moody’s Ratings (Moody’s) is revising its outlook on the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) to positive from stable. The change in outlook on the long-term deposit ratings to positive from stable reflects the strengthening solvency of the Bank, with stronger capitalization, and improving recurring profitability.



Moody’s is affirming the Bank’s long-term deposit ratings at A3, and its short-term deposit ratings at P-2. Furthermore, the long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of A2/P-1, long- and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of A2(cr)/P-1(cr), the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa2 and the Adjusted BCA of baa2 were affirmed.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, phone +358 (0)40 512 7505

Link to report: https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-Ratings-affirms-Alandsbankens-A3-deposit-ratings-changes-outlook-to-Rating-Action--PR_503790