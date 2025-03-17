EV Charging Management Software Platform Industry Report 2025, with Profiles of 40+ Players including Ampeco, ChargeLab, ChargePoint, Driivz, EV Connect, EVBox, Landis+Gyr, Shell, Touch, Virta & more

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging Management Software Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EV Charging Management Software Platform was valued at US$1.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers and forecasts.







What are the Key Market Drivers for EV Charging Management Software Platforms?



The growth in the EV Charging Management Software Platform market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the need for smart infrastructure, and the expansion of charging networks. As the global shift toward electric mobility accelerates, the demand for efficient, reliable, and scalable charging solutions has risen. EV Charging Management Software Platforms help operators manage the complexities of large and growing charging networks, ensuring that these stations function optimally while delivering a positive user experience.



Technological innovations, such as machine learning, AI, cloud-based platforms, and mobile applications, are further enhancing the capabilities of these software solutions. By enabling predictive analytics, remote management, and seamless user interfaces, these platforms are becoming indispensable for managing the rapidly expanding EV charging infrastructure.



Government regulations and incentives supporting the deployment of EV infrastructure and renewable energy adoption are also fueling the growth of this market. Policies promoting green energy and emissions reductions are encouraging businesses and municipalities to invest in EV charging stations and the software platforms required to operate them efficiently. As these trends continue to evolve, the demand for EV Charging Management Software Platforms will only increase, solidifying their role as a critical component of the sustainable transportation ecosystem.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the EV Charging Management Software Platform market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments

Module (Operation Management Module, EV Billing & Payment Module, Energy Management Module, Other Modules)

Deployment (Public Chargers, Private Chargers)

Charging Level (Level 1 Charging, Level 2 Charging, Level 3 Charging)

Application (Commercial Application, Residential Application)

Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Operation Management Module segment, which is expected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 27.7%. The EV Billing & Payment Module segment is also set to grow at 37.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $446.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 27.9% CAGR to reach $1.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global EV Charging Management Software Platform Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Ampeco Ltd, ChargeLab, ChargePoint, Inc., Driivz Ltd., EV Connect and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this EV Charging Management Software Platform market report include:

Ampeco

ChargeLab

ChargePoint, Inc.

Driivz Ltd.

EV Connect

EVBox

Landis+Gyr

Shell Plc

Touch

Virta

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

EV Charging Management Software Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Seamless User Experiences Drives Growth in Smart Charging Software Platforms

Integration of AI in Load Balancing Solutions Expands Opportunities for Grid Optimization

Focus on Fleet Electrification Strengthens Business Case for Centralized Charging Management

AI-Driven Insights Propel Growth in Energy Consumption Analytics

Rising Focus on Renewable Energy Integration Highlights Market Potential for Smart Platforms

Demand for Real-Time Monitoring Tools Spurs Innovation in Charging Software Solutions

Emerging V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) Applications Expand Opportunities in Software Development

Focus on Cybersecurity in Charging Networks Highlights Opportunities for Secure Platforms

Growing Use of AI in Predictive Maintenance Sustains Market for Charging Management

Focus on Carbon Emission Tracking Strengthens Case for Sustainability-Focused Platforms

Growing EV Fleet Management Solutions Propel Adoption of Integrated Software

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ampeco Ltd

ChargeLab

ChargePoint, Inc.

Driivz Ltd.

EV Connect

EVBox

Landis+Gyr

Shell Plc

Touch

Virta Ltd.

