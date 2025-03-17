Taiwan Gift Card Market Report 2025: Corporate & Retail Gift Card Demand Fuels Taiwan's Booming Incentive Card Market

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Taiwan Gift Card Market, valued at $3.14 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $4.25 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%. Robust retail and corporate demand, digital gift card adoption, and festive gifting trends are key growth drivers. The market is segmented by consumer behavior, product categories, retail sectors, and distribution channels, with e-commerce and mobile payments gaining traction. The report provides in-depth analysis of KPIs, transaction volumes, and purchase trends, offering valuable insights into Taiwan’s evolving gift card and incentive card ecosystem. Explore market trends, forecasts & strategic insights in this comprehensive industry report.





This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in Taiwan, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Report Features:

Comprehensive comprehension of the dynamics of the gift card and incentive card markets: Recognise the opportunities in the market, the main drivers and trends, and the five-year projection for gift and incentive cards in Taiwan.

Create strategies tailored to the market: To create your gift card strategy, identify growth categories and target particular opportunities across consumer segments and occasions; evaluate important trends and risks unique to your market.

Learn about the attitudes and behaviours of consumers in Taiwan: Increase ROI by understanding how consumer attitudes and behaviours are evolving. With gift cards, you may obtain comprehensive information about retail spending for both corporate and retail customers.

Six key performance indicators (KPIs) provide a comprehensive view: the quantity of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and transaction value.

Distribution channel insights: Recognise the differences in gift card sales across online and offline channels as well as between first-party and third-party sales.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Taiwan

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of gift card industry in Taiwan through 100+ tables and 280+ charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.



Taiwan Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Taiwan Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Taiwan Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Taiwan Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Taiwan Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Taiwan Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Gift Card Spend by Payment Method

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Taiwan Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Taiwan Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Taiwan Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Taiwan Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Taiwan Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

BNPL & Other Digital Payment

Cash

