Saudi Arabia Specialty Fats & Oils Market Forecast Report 2025, with Profiles of Cargill, Wilmar, Delmon Products, Pacific Oils & Fats Industry, Mewah, Parisons, AAK Kamani, Fuji Oil, Savola & Olam

The Saudi Arabia Specialty Fats & Oils Market was valued at USD 276.46 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 366.27 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The Saudi Arabia specialty fats and oils market is experiencing steady growth, driven by rising demand in the food processing sector, evolving consumer preferences for healthier alternatives, and expanding industrial applications. Specialty fats, including cocoa butter substitutes, dairy fat replacers, and bakery fats, are witnessing increased adoption due to their functional benefits such as improved texture, stability, and shelf life. Specialty oils, including palm oil derivatives and structured lipids, are gaining traction owing to their nutritional properties and diverse applications in food and beverage manufacturing.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Healthier and Functional Food Ingredients



The increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness is a major driver fueling the growth of specialty fats and oils in Saudi Arabia. With rising concerns over cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes, there is a growing shift towards trans-fat-free, low-cholesterol, and plant-based fat alternatives. Consumers are actively seeking healthier food options, prompting manufacturers to innovate with specialty fats and oils that offer improved nutritional profiles while maintaining taste and texture.



Specialty fats, such as cocoa butter alternatives, dairy fat replacers, and enzymatically modified fats, are gaining popularity in chocolates, confectioneries, bakery, and dairy products due to their ability to provide similar functional benefits to traditional fats but with enhanced health properties. Additionally, specialty oils like high-oleic sunflower oil and structured lipids are being used in processed foods for their heart-health benefits, contributing to the sector's growth. The Saudi government, through initiatives like Vision 2030, has been actively promoting health and wellness among its population. Regulatory bodies such as the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) have implemented stringent guidelines to reduce the use of harmful trans fats and encourage food manufacturers to adopt healthier oil alternatives. This regulatory push, combined with growing consumer demand for better food choices, is accelerating the adoption of specialty fats and oils in the market.



Key Market Challenges

Regulatory Restrictions and Health Concerns



One of the most significant challenges in the Saudi Arabia specialty fats and oils market is strict regulatory oversight and evolving health regulations. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has been implementing stringent policies to ensure food safety and promote healthier dietary habits. In line with global trends, Saudi Arabia has imposed restrictions on trans fats, hydrogenated oils, and excessive palm oil usage, pushing manufacturers to reformulate their products. While these regulations are beneficial for public health, they pose challenges for companies that rely on traditional specialty fat formulations, such as palm-based bakery fats, margarine, and cocoa butter substitutes.



Reformulating products with healthier alternatives, such as high-oleic oils, enzymatically modified fats, and plant-based alternatives, requires significant investment in research and development. Additionally, achieving the same taste, texture, and shelf stability without traditional ingredients remains a technical challenge for food processors. Moreover, consumer awareness about artificial and processed fats is increasing, leading to a decline in demand for certain specialty fats perceived as unhealthy. Brands must invest in clean-label and sustainable fat alternatives, but the transition involves higher production costs and potential reformulation complexities, making compliance a long-term challenge for market players.



Key Market Trends

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Ethically Sourced Oils



One of the most significant trends in the specialty fats and oils market is the increasing demand for sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients. Consumers in Saudi Arabia, particularly younger and health-conscious demographics, are becoming more aware of the environmental and ethical impact of food production. This shift is leading to higher demand for responsibly sourced palm oil, cocoa butter substitutes, and plant-based specialty oils. Companies are responding by adopting sustainable sourcing certifications such as Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Certification, which ensures palm oil is sourced without contributing to deforestation.



Fair Trade and Rainforest Alliance Certifications, which support ethical labor practices and environmental conservation. Organic and non-GMO labeling, appealing to a niche but growing consumer segment. Saudi-based companies, including Savola Group, are increasingly investing in sustainable oil refining and local production to align with global sustainability standards. Additionally, multinational suppliers like Cargill and Wilmar International are introducing traceable supply chain practices, ensuring that their specialty fats and oils meet global sustainability benchmarks.



Key Market Players

Cargill

Wilmar International

Delmon Products Limited (IFFCO)

Pacific Oils & Fats Industry Sdn Bhd

Mewah International

Parisons Group

AAK Kamani

Fuji Oil

Savola Group

Olam International

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $276.46 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $366.27 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Product Overview

1.2. Key Highlights of the Report

1.3. Market Coverage

1.4. Market Segments Covered

1.5. Research Tenure Considered



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Forecast

3.3. Key Regions

3.4. Key Segments



4. Voice of Customer Analysis

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factor Influence Purchase Decision



5. Saudi Arabia Specialty Fats & Oils Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type Market Share Analysis (Specialty Fats and Specialty Oils)

5.2.2. By Form Market Share Analysis (Dry, Liquid)

5.2.3. By Functionality Market Share Analysis (Molding, Texturing, Filling, Coating, Health and Others)

5.2.4. By Application Market Share Analysis (Chocolates & Confectioneries, Processed Foods, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Others)

5.2.5. By Regional Market Share Analysis

5.2.6. By Top 5 Companies Market Share Analysis, Others (2024)

5.3. Saudi Arabia Specialty Fats & Oils Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.1. By Type Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.2. By Form Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.3. By Functionality Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.4. By Application Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

5.3.5. By Region Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment



6. Saudi Arabia Specialty Fats Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast



7. Saudi Arabia Specialty Oils Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast



8. Market Dynamics



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile



12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

Cargill, Inc.

Wilmar International Limited

Delmon Products Limited (IFFCO)

Pacific Oils & Fats Industry Sdn Bhd

Mewah International Group

Parisons Group

AAK Kamani Private Limited

Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

Savola Group

Olam International

14. Strategic Recommendations

14.1. Key Focus Areas

14.2. Target Type

14.3. Target Application



