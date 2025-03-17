CYREBRO's AI-Native MDR Platform Earns Silver at the 2025 Globee Cybersecurity Awards





TEL AVIV, Israel, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYREBRO, the AI-native Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, announced today that it won Silver in the category of Security Operations Center (SOC) solutions at the annual 2025 Globee Awards. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

This award comes on the heels of significant advancements for CYREBRO, solidifying its position as a future-proof cybersecurity leader. The company has recently launched its proprietary security data lake, enabling unparalleled threat analysis and faster, more precise detection. This innovation, coupled with a strategic partnership with Google Cloud, enhances CYREBRO's ability to scale and deliver cutting-edge security solutions across diverse environments.

CYREBRO's commitment to global expansion is evident in its rapidly growing customer base across new markets, demonstrating the universal need for proactive threat detection and response across companies of all sizes.

CYREBRO remains steadfast in its 100% channel-based strategy, empowering its partners to deliver exceptional MDR services to their clients. This approach ensures seamless integration and personalized service, maximizing the value of CYREBRO's MDR capabilities.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award," said Ori Arbel, CYREBRO CTO. "This recognition validates our relentless pursuit of innovation and our dedication to empowering businesses with robust cybersecurity defenses. We’re particularly proud of the strides we've made in enhancing our platform, directly translating to superior security outcomes for our partners and customers."

About CYREBRO

CYREBRO is an AI-native, end-to-end Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, designed for hands-off or hands-on control through its future-proof SOC platform.

With its advanced Security Data Lake revolutionizing SIEM and SOAR capabilities, CYREBRO includes 24/7 SOC monitoring and threat intelligence, augmented with exceptionally swift incident response and forensic investigations. CYREBRO delivers precision-guided threat detection and response across any tech stack, providing clear, actionable insights to ensure world-class security and compliance.

With comprehensive visibility and expert guidance, CYREBRO empowers over 900 businesses of all sizes to manage threats proactively, enhancing their security posture and delivering full and complete protection.

