M-Commerce Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $2.4 Trillion by 2030 from $678.2 Billion in 2024 - Cloud-Based Solutions Meet Growing Demand for Scalability and Security

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M-Commerce - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for M-Commerce was valued at US$678.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth of mobile commerce is fueled by several key drivers that reflect its dynamic nature and ability to meet evolving consumer needs and technological advancements. Omni-channel retailing strategies, which blend in-store and online shopping experiences, rely heavily on mobile devices to bridge the gap between these two platforms, enhancing customer engagement and loyalty. Furthermore, the rollout of 5G technology is expected to significantly improve the functionality of mobile commerce applications by enabling faster, more reliable internet connections. This development will support more complex and data-intensive applications, improving the overall user experience in mobile shopping.

Additionally, environmental sustainability concerns are influencing consumer preferences, with more people choosing brands that align with eco-friendly practices, which mobile commerce can support by reducing the need for physical retail infrastructure. The integration of mobile commerce with IoT devices, advancements in mobile security, and the rising influence of digital-native demographics like Millennials and Gen Z further highlight the expanding scope and potential of m-commerce. These factors collectively drive innovation and growth in the mobile commerce sector, emphasizing its increasing importance in the global retail ecosystem and underscoring the necessity for businesses to adapt to this mobile-driven world to remain competitive and relevant.



The demographic most engaged with mobile commerce comprises younger consumers, particularly those aged 18 to 34, who use smartphones not just for communication but as primary tools for entertainment and shopping. This demographic's preference for mobile shopping, combined with technological enhancements in smartphone design, such as larger screens and improved user interfaces, is expanding m-commerce's appeal across broader age groups.

Furthermore, innovations in mobile technology enhance the user experience by simplifying the online buying process through features such as one-click shopping, integrated payment systems, and personalization through AI and chatbots. These advancements not only make shopping more intuitive and engaging but also help in building customer loyalty through customized interactions and enhanced service delivery, directly influencing the conversion rates and retention strategies of businesses.



The digital landscape has seen a significant transformation with the rise of mobile commerce (m-commerce), which has become a critical extension of traditional eCommerce. Leveraging the ubiquitous nature of smartphones, m-commerce enables consumers to access online shopping platforms anytime and anywhere, integrating mobile usage deeply into daily routines and consumer behaviors.

This shift towards mobile commerce is driven by the convenience it offers, allowing consumers to shop on-the-go and providing a level of accessibility that desktop-bound eCommerce platforms cannot match. With the majority of internet interactions in the U.S. occurring via smartphones, the impact of m-commerce on consumer shopping habits and eCommerce growth is substantial. The personalization and user-friendly nature of mobile shopping experiences are tailoring consumer interactions with brands in unprecedented ways, making the quality of these experiences a critical factor in eCommerce success.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alibaba Group, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Branding Brand, eBay Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the M Retailing segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 24.4%. The M Billing segment is also set to grow at 20.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $177.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.2% CAGR to reach $727.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $678.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2400 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Mobile Communications Industry: A Prelude

Key Milestones in Telecom Industry

Recent Market Activity

M-Commerce Brings Mobile Transactional Services into Spotlight

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

China at the Forefront of Growth in M-Commerce Market

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Market: Positive Implications for M-Commerce Market

M-Commerce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Mobile Shopping Apps Market Driven by Consumer Demand for Convenience

Growth in Mobile Payment Solutions Spurred by Increasing Smartphone Penetration

Enhanced Connectivity Expands Addressable Market for M-Commerce

Mobile Wallet Adoption Bolstered by Consumer Preference for Contactless Payments

Location-Based Marketing Gains Momentum: Enhancing Customer Engagement

Augmented Reality Innovations Transform the Mobile Shopping Experience

Personalized Mobile Advertising: A Growing Trend in Target Marketing

5G Technology Revolutionizes M-Commerce with Faster, More Reliable Connections

Cloud-Based M-Commerce Solutions Meet Growing Demand for Scalability and Security

Voice Commerce Emerges as a Key Player in Redefining M-Commerce Practices

Artificial Intelligence Enhances M-Commerce with Automated Customer Services

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 68 companies featured in this M-Commerce market report include:

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Branding Brand

eBay Inc.

Evine Live Inc.

Fandango Inc.

IBM Corp.

Moovweb Intergalactic

Netbiscuits

Otto Group

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Phunware Inc.

QVC Inc.

Sevenval Technologies GmbH

SiteMinis Inc.

Skava

Target Corporation

Unbound Commerce

Usablenet Inc.

VeriFone Systems Inc.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flnbdj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment