Africa Gift Card and Incentive Card Intelligence Report 2025-2029 Featuring Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Chipper Cash, Flutterwave, Yellow Card, Amazon and Apple

The gift card market in Africa is expected to grow by 12.7% on annual basis to reach US$5.28 billion in 2025. The gift card market in the region experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 14.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.69 billion to approximately USD 8.07 billion.

The African gift card market is becoming increasingly competitive, with a mix of traditional retailers, fintech startups, and digital payment providers shaping the industry. Unlike in Europe and North America, where sustainability is dominant, Africa's market is influenced by digital payment adoption and the rise of alternative financial services.



The African gift card market is transforming significantly, driven by digital innovation, increasing mobile penetration, and evolving consumer behaviors. Unlike other regions, Africa's gift card industry is shaped by the rise of mobile wallets, fintech-driven payment solutions, and cross-border remittances. Businesses integrate gift cards into their loyalty programs, while retailers leverage them as key payment tools in a growing digital commerce landscape.



Key Market Trends and Players

Retailer-Branded Gift Cards: Major retailers in South Africa, such as Shoprite and Pick n Pay, have launched gift card programs, driving adoption through physical and digital channels.

Fintech Disruption: Companies like Chipper Cash, Flutterwave, and Yellow Card are integrating gift card functionality into their platforms, enabling seamless payments across multiple sectors.

Cross-Border Usability: International brands such as Amazon and Apple are expanding gift card acceptance across African markets, increasing the availability of global products for local consumers.

Recent Developments and Strategic Partnerships

Pick n Pay's Digital Expansion: South Africa's Pick n Pay expanded its digital gift card offerings, allowing customers to purchase and redeem them online, improving the convenience of mobile-first consumers.

Flutterwave's Global Gift Card Store: The fintech giant expanded its digital store services to include a broader range of gift cards, offering African consumers access to international brands.

M-Pesa and Airtel Partnership: These mobile payment providers have integrated prepaid gift card functionality into their platforms, further cementing the role of digital payments in Africa's retail and financial landscape.

Digital and E-Gift Cards Surpassing Physical Cards

Digital gift cards are gaining momentum as consumers seek fast, flexible, secure gifting options. South African retailers such as Pick n Pay and Woolworths have expanded their digital gift card offerings to cater to online shoppers.

Mobile-first economies across Africa are fueling the growth of e-gift cards, with fintech firms integrating them into mobile payment platforms such as M-Pesa and Flutterwave.

Digital gift cards are widely used for online purchases, gaming, and streaming services, making them a key part of Africa's evolving digital economy.

Integration with Mobile Wallets Enhancing Accessibility

The widespread adoption of mobile wallets in Africa has accelerated the integration of gift cards into platforms such as M-Pesa, Airtel Money, and MTN MoMo, providing users with instant digital transactions.

Fintech companies like Chipper Cash and OPay partner with retailers to facilitate seamless mobile gift card transactions in Nigeria.

Cross-border remittances are increasingly being facilitated through mobile wallet-enabled gift cards, allowing users to send prepaid value across borders without needing cash transactions.

Corporate and Employee Incentive Programs Expanding

Companies in Africa are integrating gift cards into employee benefits programs, offering them as flexible rewards for incentives and performance recognition.

Large corporations in South Africa and Kenya have partnered with digital payment firms to distribute prepaid gift cards for employee bonuses, wellness programs, and loyalty initiatives.

The gig economy is also fueling demand for gift cards as alternative payment solutions for freelancers and independent contractors.

Fintech Innovations Driving Gift Card Expansion

Africa's fintech boom has led to the introduction of innovative gift card solutions, including prepaid virtual cards for e-commerce and gaming.

Flutterwave recently expanded its digital store offerings to include global and local gift cards, increasing accessibility for African consumers purchasing international brands.

Blockchain technology in Nigeria's financial ecosystem enables secure and fraud-resistant gift card transactions, reducing concerns over card duplication and fraudulent activities.

Growing Popularity of Gaming and Subscription-Based Gift Cards

There is a rising demand for gaming and entertainment-related gift cards in Africa, fueled by increasing internet penetration and digital entertainment consumption.

Gift cards for PlayStation, Netflix, and Spotify are among the most sought-after options, with platforms like CryptoRefills allowing users to purchase them using cryptocurrency.

Retailers in Egypt and South Africa are leveraging the growing digital lifestyle trend by offering exclusive subscription-based gift cards for streaming services and gaming platforms.

Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years

Digital gift cards will dominate as e-commerce and mobile payment adoption continue accelerating across Africa.

Corporate gifting and loyalty programs will expand, with businesses integrating prepaid gift cards into incentive and engagement strategies.

Fintech companies will drive market expansion, leveraging blockchain and AI for enhanced security and fraud prevention in digital transactions.

Gaming and entertainment gift cards will grow further, fueled by Africa's increasing demand for digital content and subscription services.

Regulatory oversight will strengthen, ensuring greater transparency and consumer protection in the growing digital gift card sector.

