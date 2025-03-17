Social TV Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Global Market to More than Double to $8.2 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of E-sports and Live Events Offers New Avenues for Opportunity

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social TV - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Social TV was valued at US$3.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$8.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the social TV market is driven by several factors, including the increasing integration of social media with traditional media, the growing demand for interactive and personalized content, and changes in consumer behavior towards media consumption. As more people use smartphones and tablets while watching TV, broadcasters and technology providers are developing more sophisticated social TV platforms and applications to capitalize on this trend.

The popularity of live streaming and on-demand video services, such as Netflix and Hulu, has also contributed to the growth of social TV by facilitating the simultaneous consumption of content and social interaction. Moreover, advertisers and marketers are increasingly recognizing the potential of social TV as a tool for engaging directly with audiences in a more dynamic and measurable way, compared to traditional TV advertising. These trends indicate a robust expansion in the social TV sector, reflecting broader shifts towards more integrated, interactive, and personalized media experiences.



The evolution of social TV has been significantly influenced by advances in technology, particularly the widespread adoption of high-speed internet and the proliferation of smart devices capable of streaming high-quality video content. These technological advancements have made it easier than ever for viewers to access television content and share their experiences in real-time. Moreover, television networks and content producers are increasingly leveraging these technologies to create integrated campaigns that encourage viewer interaction.

For instance, reality shows and live broadcasts often incorporate viewer votes and social media feedback directly into their programming, influencing the course of the show based on real-time viewer input. This strategy not only enhances viewer engagement but also increases loyalty and viewership ratings. Additionally, the data collected from social interactions provides valuable insights into viewer preferences and behaviors, enabling networks and advertisers to tailor content and advertisements more effectively.



Social TV is an interactive technology that merges television with social media, transforming the traditionally passive experience of watching TV into an active, engaging, and communal event. This integration allows viewers to see and react to content in real-time using smartphones, tablets, and computers to comment on, share, and discuss their viewing experiences on social media platforms.

The main aim of social TV is to enhance the viewing experience by fostering a sense of community among viewers scattered geographically but united by shared interests in specific shows, events, or genres. Features common in social TV applications include live tweeting, real-time polling, and second-screen applications that provide supplementary content or interactive experiences synchronized with the broadcast. These features enable viewers to engage not only with the content but also with other fans, creating a rich, multi-dimensional viewing experience that extends beyond the screen.



Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Flowics, iPowow! Ltd., Megaphone LLC, Never.no, SentabTV (Estonia) and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments

Offering (Software, Professional Services)

Application (TV Shows, Sports, News, Other Applications)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Social TV - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Use of Second Screens Enhances Viewer Engagement and Opens Revenue Streams

Advancements in Analytics Tools Propel Targeted Advertising and Content Personalization

Rising Demand for Interactive and Engaging Viewing Experiences Expands Market Opportunities

Growth in Streaming Platforms Catalyzes Innovations in Social TV Features

Shift Towards On-Demand Content Influences Social Interaction Patterns

Technological Convergence Between Smart TVs and Social Networks Strengthens User Connectivity

Emergence of Audience Measurement Tools Enhances Broadcast Strategy Insights

Globalization of Television Content Drives Cross-Cultural Social Engagement

Expansion of E-sports and Live Events Offers New Avenues for Social TV

Pandemic-Driven Shifts in Media Consumption Accelerate Adoption of Social TV Practices

User-Generated Content Integration Expands Viewer Base and Content Diversity

AI and Machine Learning Optimize Content Discovery and Recommendations

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 66 companies featured in this Social TV market report include:

Flowics

iPowow! Ltd.

Megaphone LLC

Never.no

SentabTV (Estonia)

Socialbakers

Sprinklr, Inc.

Sprout Social

Talkwalker Inc.

Telescope, Inc.

Vizrt

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jti1rn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment