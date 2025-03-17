Cellular Agriculture Market Opportunity and Forecast Report 2025, with Profiles of Cell AG, Eat Just, The EVERY Company, Perfect Day, Aleph Farms, SuperMeat, UPSIDE Foods, BlueNalu, Formo & Remilk

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellular Agriculture Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cellular Agriculture Market was valued at USD 226.23 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 545.36 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.79%. Cellular Agriculture is an emerging and revolutionary field that is transforming the way we produce agricultural products. Instead of relying on traditional methods of farming, it involves the cultivation of agricultural products from cell cultures, bypassing the need for whole plants or animals.



This cutting-edge technology not only offers a sustainable and efficient solution to meet the increasing demand for food, but also has the potential to significantly reduce the environmental impact of traditional agriculture. By utilizing cell cultures, the resource requirements for cellular agriculture are significantly lower compared to conventional farming practices. This means reduced land usage, water consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, the precision and control offered by this technology allow for the creation of specific products tailored to meet consumer demands.



While lab-grown meat is a well-known application of cellular agriculture, the possibilities are vast. It can be used to produce alternative sources of leather, milk, and various other animal-based products. This presents an opportunity to address ethical concerns related to animal welfare and sustainability, while still providing high-quality and nutritious products. The potential of cellular agriculture is immense, and its continued development and adoption have the power to revolutionize the agricultural industry and pave the way for a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.



The global cellular agriculture market is set for significant growth as world leaders and key players increasingly focus on this innovative sector. Companies in industries such as cosmetics and food & beverages are actively seeking alternative sources for essential raw materials to reduce their reliance on traditional methods. This shift has led to a surge in the construction of new research facilities worldwide to support cellular agriculture practices. For example, in December 2023, Tufts University, a leading U.S.-based educational institution, launched an undergraduate degree in cellular agriculture, marking a pioneering move that is expected to inspire other universities to adopt and promote the field of study.



Key Market Drivers

Technological Advancements in Cellular Agriculture



Cellular agriculture, an innovative field that involves producing animal-based products directly from cell cultures, is witnessing a surge in demand, propelled by technological advancements. Groundbreaking techniques in tissue engineering, synthetic biology, and bioprocessing are facilitating the production of diverse products ranging from meats to dairy substitutes, all in a lab setting. This novel process, devoid of conventional farming practices, presents a sustainable solution to the increasing global demand for animal-based food products.



Furthermore, cellular agriculture's potential to combat climate change - by significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with animal farming - is attracting considerable interest from environmentally-conscious consumers and investors alike. Technological progress also promises to overcome initial challenges in scalability and cost, thus ushering in a new era of affordable, lab-grown foods. In essence, thanks to these advancements, cellular agriculture is poised to revolutionize the global food system, offering a viable, eco-friendly alternative that could potentially meet the dietary needs of a burgeoning world population.



Key Market Challenges

Supply Chain Issues



Supply chain issues have become a critical concern in today's world, and they are expected to impact the demand for cellular agriculture on a global scale. Disruptions in transportation and logistics, coupled with labor shortages and raw material scarcity, have led to significant delays and cost surges across various industries. As a nascent field, cellular agriculture is particularly vulnerable to these challenges.



The intricate process of producing food products in a lab requires a wide array of specialized materials and equipment, many of which are subject to the same supply chain constraints affecting other sectors. Higher production costs due to these constraints may then translate into more expensive end-products, potentially reducing consumer demand. Additionally, consumers worldwide are becoming more conscious of these issues, which could lead to a decrease in the propensity to purchase goods known to be affected by supply chain challenges. In light of these factors, it is anticipated that supply chain issues could reduce global demand for cellular agriculture, at least in the short to medium-term.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Lab-Grown Meat



The rising demand for lab-grown meat is set to stimulate the global cellular agriculture industry significantly. As consumer awareness around environmental sustainability grows, lab-grown meat is increasingly viewed as a viable solution to mitigate the environmental impact of traditional livestock agriculture. Cellular agriculture, the process of cultivating animal cells to produce food, does not involve the conventional, resource-intensive methods of rearing and slaughtering animals, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water consumption.



Moreover, the aspect of animal welfare is gaining prominence among consumers, further bolstering the demand for lab-grown meat. Since cellular agriculture bypasses the need for animal slaughter, it aligns well with the ethical considerations of consumers. Furthermore, with ongoing advancements in biotechnology, the cost of producing lab-grown meat is expected to decline, making it more accessible to a wider consumer base. As such, the growing demand for lab-grown meat is prompting significant investment in the cellular agriculture sector, propelling its growth on a global scale. Therefore, it's evident that the evolution of consumer preferences and advancements in technology are driving the global demand for cellular agriculture.



