Brazil Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: Sao Paulo Leads Brazil's Data Center Expansion as Upcoming Capacity Hits 1,200 MW

This database product covers the Brazil data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 74 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 38 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Brasillia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Upcoming data center capacity in Brazil is over 1200 MW, which is almost double the existing capacity in the country.

About 550 MW of new power capacity will be added by 2025

Most of the upcoming capacity is concentrated around Sao Paulo and Paulinia

About $1.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Brazil by 2025

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (74 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (38 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Brazil data center database include:

247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Adentro

Angola Cables

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies

CloudHQ

DialHost

Elea Data Centers

Equinix

EVEO

GlobeNet Telecom

HostDime

Matrix

Megatelecom

Microsoft

Neogrid (TecPar)

NextStream (Nabiax)

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX

Prumo Logistica

Quantico Data Center

Scala Data Centers

Soluti

SONDA (Ativas)

Supernova and Mapa Investimentos

Surfix Data Center

Takoda Data Centers (TIVIT)

Tecto (V.tal)

Um Telecom

Unifique

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

