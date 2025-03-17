Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Report 2025-2030, with Aimil, Controls, ELE, Matest, Shimadzu, Olson Instruments, Qualitest, Wirsam Scientific, GlobalGilson & NL Scientific Instruments

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Mode of Operation (Manual, Automatic), Type (Compression Testing Machines), End User (Construction Companies), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Construction Material Testing Equipment Market was valued at USD 2.73 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.4%. The construction material testing equipment industry is experiencing notable growth, driven by a variety of factors. One of the primary market drivers is the increasing demand for quality assurance and compliance in construction projects. With an emphasis on safety and durability, stakeholders are investing in advanced testing equipment to ensure materials meet stringent regulatory standards. Additionally, urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging economies are fueling the need for construction material testing, as governments focus on building robust infrastructure to support economic growth.



Opportunities in the market are abundant, particularly with the rise of innovative technology such as automation and digitalization. Manufacturers are embracing these advancements, integrating Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities into testing equipment for real-time data analytics and remote monitoring. This trend not only enhances efficiency but also appeals to companies looking to optimize their operations. Moreover, the regulatory landscape is also evolving, with governments worldwide implementing stricter guidelines for construction materials to ensure safety and environmental compliance. These regulations necessitate rigorous testing and reporting, further driving demand for reliable construction material testing equipment. Companies must stay ahead of these regulatory changes to remain competitive and ensure their products align with the latest standards.



Market players are adopting various strategies to capitalize on these trends. Collaborations with research institutions and universities are fostering innovation and development of new testing methodologies. Additionally, companies are expanding their product portfolios through mergers and acquisitions, allowing them to offer comprehensive solutions to their customers. For instance, in January 2024, CONTROLS S.p.A. introduced its Electromechanical Multipurpose 50 kN Load Frames offer compact, versatile solutions for high-precision, load-controlled or displacement-controlled tests, designed for small laboratory spaces.



Based on mode of operation, the automatic segment dominated the construction material testing equipment industry in 2024 driven by its ability to streamline testing processes, reduce human error, and improve efficiency, making it ideal for high-volume testing environments.

Based on end user, the construction companies segment led the market in 2024 driven by companies' need reliable for methods to ensure the quality and strength of materials used in infrastructure projects. Increasing investments in large-scale construction and regulatory requirements further boost the need for advanced testing solutions.

Based on type, the compression testing machines segment led the market in 2024 as they are essential in evaluating the compressive strength of materials like concrete, which is vital for ensuring the safety and durability of construction projects.

Based on region, the market in Asia Pacific dominated in 2024 as countries like China and India continue to expand their manufacturing sectors and invest in large-scale construction projects; the demand for advanced testing equipment, including materials such as concrete and steel, is significantly increasing.

In February 2023, Applied Test Systems announced its partnership with HGI Lab, LLC. The partnership aims at offering to enhance their product portfolio and capabilities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



