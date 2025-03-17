Hydrogen Truck Market Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030: Global Hydrogen Truck Market Set to Surge to USD 15.10 Billion by 2030, Marking a Robust CAGR of 23.90%

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Truck Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle, Fuel Cell Technology (PEMFC, SOFC), Range (Upto 300 Miles, 300-500 Miles), Motor Power, Application, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hydrogen Truck Market was valued at USD 4.29 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 23.9%. Governments and regulatory bodies globally are implementing stringent emissions standards to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Traditional diesel-powered trucks are significant contributors to air pollution, prompting policymakers to promote the adoption of cleaner alternatives. Hydrogen trucks, which produce only water vapor as a byproduct, are emerging as a key solution to meet these regulatory requirements. This regulatory push is a critical factor driving investments in hydrogen truck technology and infrastructure.



In addition, the global push towards sustainability is driving businesses to adopt greener transportation solutions. Fleet operators and logistics companies are increasingly prioritizing vehicles that align with their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. Hydrogen trucks offer a zero-emission alternative that meets these objectives, making them an attractive option for companies seeking to reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.



Technological advancements in hydrogen fuel cell technology have significantly improved the performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness of fuel cell systems, addressing challenges such as energy density, durability, and scalability. One key development is the enhancement of energy density, which allows fuel cells to generate more power relative to their size. This has led to the creation of more compact systems that can be integrated into existing truck platforms without compromising payload capacity or operational efficiency. These improvements make hydrogen-powered trucks a more practical alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles in commercial and industrial applications. In September 2023, Nikola Corporation launched its hydrogen fuel cell electric truck at its manufacturing facility in Arizona, U.S. The event featured demonstrations, sustainability discussions, and production line tours. The truck offers a range of up to 500 miles and refueling in approximately 20 minutes.



As countries seek to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and enhance energy security, hydrogen is emerging as a key component for their energy diversification strategies. Hydrogen trucks not only support the transition to renewable energy but also help mitigate risks associated with fluctuating oil prices and supply chain disruptions. This growing focus on energy diversification is further boosting the demand for hydrogen trucks worldwide.



One of the primary challenges hindering the adoption of hydrogen trucks is their high initial costs. The expensive fuel cell technology and specialized hydrogen storage systems contribute to the steep upfront investment required for hydrogen-powered trucks. While these vehicles may offer operational savings in the long term, the high cost of ownership remains a barrier, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises that are less equipped to absorb such significant expenditures. In addition, the infrastructure required to support these trucks, such as refueling stations, also requires substantial capital investment, further adding to the financial burden.



Global Hydrogen Truck Market Report Segmentation



The report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global hydrogen truck market report based on vehicle, fuel cell technology, range, motor power, application, and region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Hydrogen Trucks Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Hydrogen Trucks Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4. Pain Point Analysis



Chapter 4. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Vehicle Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Vehicle Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Heavy-duty trucks

4.4. Medium-duty trucks

4.5. Small-duty trucks



Chapter 5. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Fuel Cell Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Fuel Cell Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. PEMFC

5.4. SOFC



Chapter 6. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Range Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Range Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Up to 300 miles

6.4. 300-500 miles

6.5. Above 500 miles



Chapter 7. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Motor Power Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Motor Power Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Up to 200 Kw

7.4. 200-400 Kw

7.5. Above 400 Kw



Chapter 8. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030 (USD Million)

8.3. Logistics and Transport

8.4. Municipal

8.5. Construction

8.6. Others



Chapter 9. Hydrogen Trucks Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Hydrogen Trucks Market Share, by Region, 2024 & 2030, USD Million



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Company Market Positioning

10.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.4. Company Profiles

Hyundai Motor Company

Nikola Corporation

Daimler Truck AG (Mercedes-Benz Group AG)

Volvo Group

TRATON GROUP (MAN Truck & Bus SE)

Scania

PACCAR Holding B.V. (DAF)

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

Foton International

Yutong International Holding Co., Ltd.

