GCC and UAE Diabetes Devices Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Medtronic, Abbot Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Dexcom, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Insulet, Ypsomed, Eli Lily & Astra Zeneca

The GCC and UAE Diabetes Devices Market was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 4.73 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rapid technological advancements, and increasing awareness related to diabetes preventive care are all augmenting the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Sanofi signed a contract with the Dasman Diabetes Institute and Research Center (DDI), a research institute & diabetes treatment center in Kuwait, to enhance diabetes control and prevention in the country.



Diabetes is a rapidly growing disease. Some of the highest diabetes prevalence rates in the world are found in the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The increase in unhealthy living continues to lead to a more unhealthy population in the region. According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, there were about 0.8 million patients suffering from diabetes in Kuwait, and this number is expected to increase to 1 million by 2045.



Over the past few decades, diabetes-related research activity has been observed to be low in this region. However, an increase in research funding and collaborations between local & international researchers and institutes are expected to boost segment growth. For instance, in January 2022, the Saudi Health Council signed a memorandum of understanding with Sanofi, a French healthcare corporation, to collaborate on diabetes research and development.



The key market players are implementing a variety of strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and expansions. For instance, in August 2022, Abbott partnered with WW International, Inc. (WeightWatchers). Through this partnership, both companies will combine the weight management program of WeightWatchers for people with diabetes with Abbott's line of FreeStyle Libre products to produce a seamless mobile experience. It will offer knowledge & insights on how to improve their diet, lower the blood sugar levels of patients, and ultimately, help consumers take back control of their health.



GCC And UAE Diabetes Devices Market Report Highlights

The pharmaceutical, drugs, and supplies segment led the market and accounted for the largest market share of 39.5% in 2024.

The hospital pharmacies segment held the dominant position in the market with the highest revenue share of 55.3% in 2024.

The hospital segment dominated the GCC and UAE diabetes devices industry and accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.4% in 2024.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.73 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Middle East, United Arab Emirates





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. GCC and UAE Diabetes Devices Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. GCC and UAE Diabetes Devices Market: Services Business Analysis

4.1. Services Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Services Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Services, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Devices and Wearables

4.5. Pharma, Drugs and Supplies

4.6. Technology Platforms and Products

4.7. Genomics and Multi Omics

4.8. Diabetes Prevention

4.8.1. Diabetes Prevention Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.8.2. Prediabetes Early Intervention

4.8.3. Early Diagnosis and Diabetes

4.8.4. Behavioral and Lifestyle Changes

4.9. Diabetes Researches

4.10. Primary Care



Chapter 5. GCC and UAE Diabetes Devices Market: Distribution Channel Business Analysis

5.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Distribution Channel Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Hospital Pharmacies

5.5. Retail Pharmacies

5.6. Diabetes Clinics/ Centers

5.7. Online Pharmacies

5.8. Others



Chapter 6. GCC and UAE Diabetes Devices Market: End Use Business Analysis

6.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Homecare

6.6. Diagnostic Centers



Chapter 7. GCC and UAE Diabetes Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Regional Market Dashboard

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles

Medtronic

Abbot Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings

Dexcom

F. Hoffmann- La Roche

Sanofi

Novo Nordisk

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed

Eli Lily

Astra Zeneca

