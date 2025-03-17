Chile Data Center Portfolio Report 2025, with Coverage of 37 Existing and 14 Upcoming Data Centers Across Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco and Valparaiso

Chile's data center market is rapidly expanding, with $1 billion in investments and 250MW of upcoming capacity by 2030. The market features 37 existing and 14 upcoming data centers, primarily in Santiago and Huerchuraba. By 2025, 100MW of new power capacity will be added. Leading colocation providers such as AWS, Equinix, Google, Cirion Technologies, and Scala Data Centers are driving growth. The report provides insights into IT load capacity, white-floor space, colocation pricing, and investment trends, making it a vital resource for industry stakeholders.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most of the upcoming rack capacity in Chile is concentrated around Santiago and Huerchuraba. About 100 MW of new power capacity will be added by end of 2025. Upcoming data center capacity in Chile is around 250 MW on full build. Around $1 billion of investments are set to be made in upcoming datacenters, by end of 2030

This database product covers the Chilean data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Chile data center database include:

  • Amazon Web Services
  • Anacondaweb
  • Ascenty (Digital Realty)
  • Cirion Technologies
  • Claro
  • EdgeConneX
  • Equinix
  • Google
  • Grupo Gtd
  • HostName
  • Huawei Technologies
  • InterNexa
  • IPXON Networks
  • Netglobalis
  • NextStream (Nabiax)
  • ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
  • PowerHost
  • S&A Consultores Asociados
  • Scala Data Centers
  • SONDA
  • WireNet

Key Topics Covered:

  • About the Database
  • Scope & Assumptions
  • Definitions
  • Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing Data Center Database
  • Upcoming Data Center Facility
  • Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
  • Colocation Pricing

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7mxdwk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Center Power
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data