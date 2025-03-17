Chile Data Center Portfolio Report 2025, with Coverage of 37 Existing and 14 Upcoming Data Centers Across Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco and Valparaiso

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most of the upcoming rack capacity in Chile is concentrated around Santiago and Huerchuraba. About 100 MW of new power capacity will be added by end of 2025. Upcoming data center capacity in Chile is around 250 MW on full build. Around $1 billion of investments are set to be made in upcoming datacenters, by end of 2030

This database product covers the Chilean data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Chile data center database include:

Amazon Web Services

Anacondaweb

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies

Claro

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

Grupo Gtd

HostName

Huawei Technologies

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

Netglobalis

NextStream (Nabiax)

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

PowerHost

S&A Consultores Asociados

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

WireNet

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

