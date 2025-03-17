Agricultural Biologicals Global Market Report 2025: Sustainable Farming Boosts Agricultural Biologicals Market, Poised for 10% Annual Growth, Reaching $43.53 Billion by 2035

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Biologicals Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Product, Source of Product, Mode of Application, Type of Crop Treated and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural biologicals market is estimated to grow from USD 15.12 billion in the current year to USD 43.53 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Agricultural Biologicals Market: Growth and Trends

Agricultural biologicals encompass a diverse array of products (derived from naturally occurring microorganisms, plant extracts, beneficial insects or other organic matter) used for enhancing soil fertility, biological activity, and the growth of plants. These products are environmentally friendly, leave no harmful residues in the ecosystem and mitigate risks to the health of farmers and consumers. Agricultural biologicals are frequently used with the primary objective of reducing the reliance on conventional chemical fertilizers and agrochemicals. For instance, companies like Novozymes, in collaboration with Bayer and other prominent companies in this domain, propose that their microbial products can serve as an effective alternative or supplement for agrochemicals and fertilizers.

This revolution is expected to benefit stakeholders at various levels. In the future, consumers are likely to gain assurance that their food is cultivated in a safe and sustainable manner. Additionally, farmers are anticipated to have access to new tools for regenerative agriculture and can explore additional revenue streams through sustainable services, such as carbon sequestration to combat climate change. Furthermore, driven by the rising demand for organically grown crops, growing focus on sustainable agricultural practices and preservation of natural resources, the agricultural biologicals market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming decade.

Agricultural Biologicals Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the agricultural biologicals market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, over 200 companies claim to offer agricultural biologicals for sustainable farming; close to 105 such players have entered this domain post 2000.

40% of the agricultural biological providers offer all three kinds of products for various types of crops; over 85% of such players provide these products as foliar sprays.

In pursuit of building a competitive edge in this field, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and adding new competencies in order to enhance their respective product portfolios.

The growing interest in this domain is evident from the rise in partnership activity; in fact, 43 partnership deals related to agricultural biologicals were inked recently.

Since 2019, more than 1,300 patents have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this domain.

Driven by the increasing pace of innovation and partnership activity, the market for agricultural biologicals is poised to witness steady growth in the foreseeable future.

As a result of the growing demand for organic food products, the agricultural biologicals market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~10% over the coming years.

The agricultural biologicals market is expected to be well distributed across different type of products, source of products, modes of application, type of crops treated and key geographical regions.

Agricultural Biologicals Market: Key Segments



Currently, Biopesticide / Biocontrol Occupies the Largest Share of the Agricultural Biologicals Market

Based on the type of product, the market is segmented into biopesticides / biocontrols, biofertilizers and biostimulants. At present, biopesticide / biocontrol holds the maximum share of the agricultural biologicals market. It is worth highlighting that the agricultural biologicals market for biofertilizer is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Plant Extract is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Agricultural Biologicals Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the source of product, the market is segmented into microbes, plant extracts and other sources. At present, microbes hold the maximum share within the agricultural biologicals market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.

Foliar Sprays is Likely to Dominate the Agricultural Biologicals Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the mode of application, the market is segmented into foliar sprays, seed treatments, soil treatments and other application methods. Currently, foliar spray holds the maximum share of the agricultural biologicals market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years. It is worth highlighting that the agricultural biologicals market for seed treatments is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Currently, Cereals and Pulses Occupy the Largest Share of the Agricultural Biologicals Market

Based on the type of crop treated, the market is segmented into cereals and pulses, fruits and nuts, oilseeds, green fodder, vegetables and tubers, and industrial crops, textile crops and others. It is worth highlighting that, at present, cereals and pulses hold a larger share in the agricultural biologicals market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in the rest of the world is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Agricultural Biologicals Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the agricultural biologicals market, focusing on key market segments, including type of product, source of product, mode of application, type of crop treated and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the agricultural biologicals market, focusing on key market segments, including type of product, source of product, mode of application, type of crop treated and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of companies offering agricultural biologics, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, type of product offered, type of biostimulant offered, type of biopesticide / biocontrol offered, type of biofertilizer offered, source of product offered, type of product formulation, type of crop treated, mode of application, number of products offered and most active players (based on number of products offered).

A comprehensive evaluation of companies offering agricultural biologics, considering various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), location of headquarters, type of product offered, type of biostimulant offered, type of biopesticide / biocontrol offered, type of biofertilizer offered, source of product offered, type of product formulation, type of crop treated, mode of application, number of products offered and most active players (based on number of products offered). Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of companies offering agricultural biologicals, examining factors, such as supplier strength and product portfolio strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of companies offering agricultural biologicals, examining factors, such as supplier strength and product portfolio strength. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players offering agricultural biologicals, focusing on company overviews, financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key industry players offering agricultural biologicals, focusing on company overviews, financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2020, covering distribution agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, asset acquisitions, commercialization agreements, supply agreements, product development and distribution agreements, and product integration agreements.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2020, covering distribution agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions, product development and commercialization agreements, research and development agreements, asset acquisitions, commercialization agreements, supply agreements, product development and distribution agreements, and product integration agreements. Patent Analysis: Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to agricultural biologicals based on publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, leading players (in terms of number of patents filled / granted) and type of organization. It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis.

Detailed analysis of various patents filed / granted related to agricultural biologicals based on publication year, geographical region, CPC symbols, leading players (in terms of number of patents filled / granted) and type of organization. It also includes a patent benchmarking analysis and a detailed valuation analysis. Porter's Five Forces: A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of agricultural biologicals developers, bargaining power of end-users, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter's Five Forces framework.

A qualitative analysis of the five competitive forces, including threats for new entrants, bargaining power of agricultural biologicals developers, bargaining power of end-users, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors under an insightful Porter's Five Forces framework. Market Impact Analysis: The report analyzes various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges affecting the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

