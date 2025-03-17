Clarification to annual general meeting

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 571

March 17th, 2025





CLARIFICATION INFORMATION ON NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S will shortly announce the notice of the annual general meeting in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S which is held on April 9th, 2025.

The Board of Directors hereby announces that the notice will include a proposal as follows:

Selandia Park A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S, has demonstrated a significant development in profitability over the past years. The approx. 17.000 m2 rental property is by March 1st, 2025, almost 100% subleased to long-term tenants, and this positions the company as a potential candidate for strategic consideration.

The Board of Directors proposes the following to be approved at the annual general meeting on April 9th, 2025.

The Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S receives a mandate as follows:

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S will initiate a formal review process, including market assessments, identifying potential buyers, and determining the best approach for a sale, which is either:

Initiate the actual selling of Selandia Park A/S and finalize the sale.

or

Initiate the actual selling of assets (primarily the investment property) owned by Selandia Park A/S and finalize the sale.

The anticipated timeline for a potential sale would span 12-18 months, depending on market conditions and buyer negotiations.

Clarification: The Board of Directors in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S states that the Board of Directors has no presumption and no expectation whether this announcement or a possible later sale will or should influence the price of the publicly traded shares in Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S.

