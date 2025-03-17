Thin Film Photovoltaics Global Market Report 2025-2035: Thin Film Photovoltaics to Capture 10-12% of Global Solar Market by 2035

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Thin Film Photovoltaics Market 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thin Film Photovoltaics Market 2025-2035 provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving thin film solar technology landscape. As the world transitions to renewable energy sources, thin film photovoltaics represent a significant innovation pathway that complements traditional crystalline silicon solar technology with unique advantages in flexibility, weight, and application versatility. Thin film photovoltaic technologies - characterized by ultra-thin semiconductor layers deposited on various substrates - are poised for substantial growth in specialized applications and emerging market segments.

The report examines the current market status, competitive dynamics, technological advancements, manufacturing processes, and future growth trajectories across all major thin film PV technologies including CdTe, CIGS, amorphous silicon, perovskites, organic photovoltaics (OPV), and dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSC). The report provides comprehensive economic analysis of manufacturing costs, technology learning curves, and competitive positioning across the value chain from raw materials to end-user applications.

Thin film photovoltaics are solar cells manufactured by depositing one or more thin layers of photovoltaic material onto a substrate. Unlike conventional crystalline silicon solar cells, which typically measure 150-200 micrometers thick, thin film technologies range from just a few nanometers to tens of micrometers in thickness. This significant material reduction allows for flexible, lightweight, and potentially lower-cost solar modules. Thin film technologies encompass several material systems, including cadmium telluride (CdTe), copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS), amorphous silicon (a-Si), and emerging technologies like perovskites, organic photovoltaics (OPV), and dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSC). Each technology offers distinct advantages in specific applications, from traditional solar farms to building integration, portable electronics, and specialized uses where conventional silicon panels aren't suitable. Their ability to be deposited on various substrates and potential for roll-to-roll manufacturing represents a significant innovation in solar energy technology.

The global thin film photovoltaics market represents a dynamic segment within the broader solar energy industry, currently accounting for approximately 5-7% of the total solar market. While crystalline silicon technology dominates with over 90% market share, thin film technologies offer distinct advantages that have secured their position in specific market niches and applications. Historically, thin film technologies saw substantial growth in the early 2000s, with market share reaching nearly 20% by 2009. However, rapid price reductions in crystalline silicon, driven by massive Chinese manufacturing scale, created significant competitive pressure on thin film manufacturers. This led to market consolidation, with many early thin film companies exiting the market.

Today, the thin film PV market is primarily dominated by First Solar, which has successfully scaled cadmium telluride (CdTe) technology to compete effectively with crystalline silicon in utility-scale solar farms, particularly in regions with hot climates where CdTe's lower temperature coefficient provides performance advantages. First Solar's manufacturing capacity exceeds 9 GW annually, with plans to expand to 16 GW by 2026, demonstrating continued confidence in thin film's market viability.

Copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) technology, represented by companies like Midsummer, Solar Frontier, and Avancis, has found success in building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) and lightweight flexible applications. CIGS offers higher efficiencies than amorphous silicon while maintaining flexibility, though manufacturing complexities have limited its market penetration.

Amorphous silicon (a-Si), once a prominent thin film technology, has experienced significant market decline due to its lower efficiency compared to other options. However, it still maintains niche applications in calculators, watches, and some building-integrated products.

The market landscape is evolving with emerging thin film technologies showing substantial promise. Perovskite photovoltaics have demonstrated remarkable efficiency improvements, rising from 3.8% in 2009 to over 25% in laboratory settings today - a pace unmatched by any other solar technology. Companies like Oxford PV, Saule Technologies, and Microquanta are working toward commercialization, with initial products expected to target building integration, tandem cells with silicon, and specialty applications.

Organic photovoltaics (OPV) and dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSC) occupy smaller market segments focused on indoor energy harvesting, IoT applications, and consumer electronics integration. Companies like Exeger with its Powerfoyle technology have found commercial success in powering headphones and other consumer products.

Geographically, the thin film market shows regional variations, with North America leading in utility-scale CdTe installations, Europe focusing on building integration and architectural applications, and Asia investing heavily in manufacturing capacity for next-generation technologies, particularly perovskite development in China.

The global market for thin film photovoltaics is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12-15% from 2025 to 2035, outpacing the broader solar market's growth rate of 8-10%. This growth will be driven by several factors: increasing demand for building-integrated solar solutions as countries implement stricter building energy codes; expansion of solar applications into space-constrained or weight-sensitive areas; and the commercialization of high-efficiency tandem structures combining perovskite with silicon or CIGS.

Thin film technologies could increase their share of the global solar market to 10-12% by 2035, with particular strength in building integration, specialty applications, and tandem cell structures. While thin film technologies continue to face significant competition from ever-improving and cost-reducing crystalline silicon, their unique properties and continuing innovation ensure their important role in the global transition to renewable energy.

Report Contents include:

Executive Summary: Comprehensive overview of the thin film PV market with current status, growth trajectory, key technologies, and market forecasts through 2035.

Photovoltaic Technology Fundamentals: Detailed explanation of solar energy conversion principles, performance metrics, and the structural and operational differences between conventional and thin film technologies.

Established Thin Film Technologies: In-depth analysis of commercially deployed technologies including CdTe, CIGS, a-Si, and GaAs with focus on manufacturing processes, efficiency development, cost structures, and market positioning.

Emerging Thin Film Technologies: Detailed evaluation of perovskite photovoltaics, organic solar cells (OPV), dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSC), and other innovative approaches including their technical status, commercial potential, and development challenges.

Tandem Photovoltaic Technologies: Analysis of multi-junction architectures combining thin film with silicon or creating all-thin-film tandems to exceed traditional efficiency limits, including perovskite/silicon, all-perovskite, and other configurations.

Manufacturing Technologies and Materials: Comprehensive review of deposition methods, substrate materials, encapsulation technologies, and manufacturing processes with comparative assessment of production approaches.

Applications and Market Segments: Evaluation of thin film PV applications across utility-scale installations, residential/commercial rooftops, building integration, automotive, consumer electronics, agricultural deployments, and specialized use cases.

Market Analysis and Forecasts: Detailed market size projections by technology type, application area, geographic region, and end-user segment from 2025-2035, with historical context and growth drivers.

Technology Comparison and Market Outlook: Benchmarking analysis of thin film technologies across efficiency, manufacturing complexity, cost structure, reliability, and environmental factors, with learning curve analysis and long-term evolution scenarios.

Benchmarking analysis of thin film technologies across efficiency, manufacturing complexity, cost structure, reliability, and environmental factors, with learning curve analysis and long-term evolution scenarios. Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of 84 companies active in the thin film PV market, including established manufacturers, technology developers, and innovative startups across the value chain. Companies profiled include Active Surfaces, Aisin Corporation, Ambient Photonics, Anker, Ascent Solar Technologies, Astronergy, Asca, Avancis, Beijing Yaoneng Technology, Beyond Silicon, BrightComSol, Brilliant Matters, Caelux, Calyxo, China Huaneng Group, Cosmos Innovation, Coveme, Crystalsol, CTF Solar, CubicPV, DaZheng, Dyenamo, Dracula Technologies, EneCoat Technologies, Enfoil, Energy Materials Corporation, Epishine, Exeger, First Solar, Flexell Space, GCell by G24 Power, GCL, G-Lyte, GraphEnergyTech, Hangzhou Xianna Optoelectronic Technology, Hanwha Qcells, Hefei BOE Solar Technology, Heliatek, HETE Photo Electricity, Hiking PV, Huasun Energy, HyET Solar Netherlands, JA Solar, Jiangsu Xiehang Energy Technology, Jinko Solar, Kaneka Corporation, LONGi Green Energy Technology, Microquanta Semiconductor, Midsummer and many more.....

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Global Solar Power Market: Growth Trajectory and Outlook

1.2 Thin Film PV Technologies: Definition and Classification

1.3 Comparative Analysis of Thin Film PV Technologies

1.4 Market Map

1.5 Thin Film Technology Deep Dive: Current Status and Future Outlook

1.6 Application Segmentation and Market Potential

1.7 Supply Chain Analysis and Manufacturing Innovations

1.8 Key Market Drivers and Barriers to Adoption

1.9 Regional Market Development and Policy Impact

1.10 Market Forecasts (2025-2035)

2 INTRODUCTION TO PHOTOVOLTAIC TECHNOLOGIES

2.1 Fundamentals of Solar Energy Conversion

2.2 Historical Development of Solar Technologies

2.3 Global Solar Power Market Landscape

2.4 Conventional vs. Thin Film Photovoltaics

2.5 The Case for Thin Film PV Technologies

2.6 Market Segmentation and Technology Classification

3 THIN FILM PV TECHNOLOGIES: ESTABLISHED COMMERCIAL SYSTEMS

3.1 Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) Photovoltaics

3.2 Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) Photovoltaics

3.3 Amorphous Silicon (a-Si) Photovoltaics

3.4 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Photovoltaics

4 EMERGING THIN FILM PV TECHNOLOGIES

4.1 Perovskite Photovoltaics

4.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV)

4.3 Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells (DSSC)

4.4 Other Emerging Thin Film Technologies

4.4.1 Copper Zinc Tin Sulfide (CZTS) Photovoltaics

4.4.2 Quantum Dot Photovoltaics

4.4.3 Emerging Inorganic Thin Film Materials

4.4.4 Comparative Assessment of Emerging Technologies

5 TANDEM PHOTOVOLTAIC TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Fundamentals of Tandem Solar Cell Operation

5.2 Perovskite/Silicon Tandem Photovoltaics

5.3 All-Perovskite Tandem Photovoltaics

5.4 Other Tandem Configurations

5.4.1 Perovskite/CIGS Tandems

5.4.2 Perovskite/CdTe Tandems

5.4.3 III-V Multi-Junction Cells

5.4.4 OPV-Based Tandem Structures

5.4.5 Comparative Assessment of Tandem Approaches

6 MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGIES AND MATERIALS

6.1 Manufacturing Process Overview for Thin Film PV

6.2 Deposition Technologies and Techniques

6.3 Substrate and Superstrate Materials

6.4 Encapsulation and Barrier Technologies

6.5 Process Integration and Module Assembly

6.6 Manufacturing Cost Analysis and Economic Factors



7 APPLICATIONS AND MARKET SEGMENTS

7.1 Traditional Solar Applications

7.2 Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

7.3 Automotive and Transportation Applications

7.4 Portable and Consumer Electronics

7.5 Agricultural Applications

7.6 Emerging and Specialized Applications

8 MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECASTS

8.1 Market Size and Growth Analysis

8.2 Market Forecasts

8.3 Investment and Funding Analysis

8.4 Value Chain Analysis

8.5 Business Models and Go-to-Market Strategies

9 TECHNOLOGY COMPARISON AND MARKET OUTLOOK

9.1 Technology Benchmarking

9.2 Cost Trajectory and Learning Curve Analysis

9.3 Risk Assessment and Mitigation Strategies

9.4 Long-term Market Evolution Scenarios

10 COMPANY PROFILES (84 company profiles)

