South Africa Agri-Business Market Report 2025: Agribusiness Confidence has Recovered but Concern About Business Conditions Remains

This report on the agribusiness sector in South Africa largely focuses on primary agricultural activities of cultivating crops (grains and cereals), horticulture (fruit and vegetables) and rearing livestock, including initial processing of raw materials.
The report includes comprehensive information on agricultural land, the number of farms and agricultural households, area of crops planted, numbers of livestock, production, income, capital investment and employment. There is also information on notable companies, corporate actions, trade, and influencing factors such as external and unforeseen events, and technology and innovation. The report includes profiles of 139 companies including AFGRI, BKB, RCL Foods, Astral and Senwes.
South Africa Agri-Business Market Overview
- The agricultural sector accounted for 2.5% of South Africa's GDP in 2023.
- Gross farming revenue increased marginally in the year to end-June 2024, while overall farming production declined by 5%.
- Approximately 10 million hectares or more than 80% of arable land is planted annually.
- There are nearly 230 million livestock, with poultry accounting for more than 70%.
- Current trends include growth in agritech and precision farming, expansion of export markets and adaptation to climate-smart technology and methods.
- Major challenges are deficient infrastructure, climate change and water scarcity.
Market Trends
- Climate-smart agriculture and climate change adaptation.
- Digital transformation.
- Diversification and expansion of farmers into agro-processing.
- Effort to expand exports of high-value crops.
- Expansion of organic farming methods.
- Growth in urban and vertical farming.
- Increased focus on sustainable farming practices.
- Land reform.
- Shift toward agritech and precision farming.
Market Opportunities
- Agri-tourism/farm-to-table initiatives.
- Agritech and innovation.
- Agro-processing and value addition.
- Biotechnology and improved inputs.
- Commercial farmers partnerships.
- Demand for sustainably/ethically-produced food.
- Export growth.
- Investment in rural infrastructure.
- Non-traditional crop diversification.
- Organic/free-range/speciality niche markets.
- Renewable energy integration.
- Skills training.
- Small farmer support.
- Sustainable and organic farming.
- Urban and vertical farming.
Market Challenges
- Limited access to financing.
- Barriers to technological adoption.
- Biosecurity threats.
- Climate change and environment risk.
- Competition from imports.
- Complex and inconsistent policies and regulatory challenges.
- Crime and security.
- Declining soil quality/increasing soil degradation.
- Difficulty accessing markets.
- Energy shortages and high costs.
- Fluctuating commodity prices and trade barriers.
- High input costs.
- Infrastructure deficiencies and limited infrastructure investment.
- Labour skills shortages and disputes.
- Land reform policy uncertainty.
- Water scarcity.
South Africa Agri-Business Market Outlook
- The outlook remains uncertain given unpredictable and severe weather patterns, market risks and barriers, biodiversity challenges, infrastructure and logistics deficiencies and an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.
- Agribusiness confidence has recovered but concern about business conditions remains.
- The decline of public services is the single biggest risk to agribusiness.
- Consumer spending was expected to remain muted and affect demand for products.
- Field crop revenue has declined in real terms due to weather factors and lower prices worldwide, coupled with higher input costs.
- Input costs for farmers have increased faster than commodity prices and above consumer price inflation levels historically, and only marginal improvements are expected from 2025 onwards.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Crime
6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation
6.7. Government Support
6.8. Input Cost
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
- A J Products (Natal)
- A J Products (Western Cape)
- Afgri Agri Services
- Afresh Brands Cape
- Afresh Brands Kzn
- Africa Sun Oil Refineries
- Afrimat Hemp
- Agrimark Operations
- Agulhas Honeybush Tea
- Algoa Roller Mills
- Alzu Ondernemings
- Amanah Oil
- Assagay Coffee
- Astral Operations
- Bakhresa SA
- Bean There Coffee Company
- Bidvest Services
- BKB
- Blinkwater Meule
- Brands Tree Felling
- Brenner Brands
- Brewkombucha
- Burgess Landscapes
- Caco Services
- Cape Natural Tea Products
- Carmien Tea
- Carolina Roller Meule
- Champ's Choice Feeds
- Chemfit Fine Chemicals
- Clipper Coffee And Tea
- Clover S A
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Colombo Brew Co
- Crede Oils
- Crookes Brothers
- Crown Chickens
- D H Brothers Industries
- Dag Willems Tree Surgery And Forestry
- Darling Olives
- De Rustica Estates
- Distinctive Choice 1518
- Dry Bean Producers' Organisation
- Elangeni Oil
- Epic Foods
- Epko Oil Seed Crushing
- Evergreen Turf
- Famous Brands Coffee Company
- Fastfell
- Free State Oil
- French Valley Marketing
- FSG Landscaping Group
- Gideon Milling
- Gledhow Sugar Company
- Global Coffee Exports
- Godrich Flour Mills
- Grain Field Chickens
- Grain South Africa
- Green Earth Landscapes
- Greenacres Landscapes
- Griekwaland Wes Korporatief Ltd
- Growing Business CC (The)
- Happy Culture Kombucha
- Heimo Schulzer Gardens
- Hemporium
- Honey Bush Processing
- Honeybush Natural Products
- I L Molino
- Idube Landscaping
- Illovo Sugar Africa
- Ingrain SA
- J Panton-Jones
- Joekels Tea Packers
- Keith Kirsten Horticulture International
- L C Packaging (S A)
- Lactalis South Africa
- Ladismith Cheese Company
- Lapithos Olive Growers
- Leitch Landscapes (Natal)
- Leon Du Plessis Arborcare
- Life Green Group
- Majesty Oil Mills
- Marltons Pet Care
- Mars Consumer Products Africa
- Martin And Martin
- Mastertons Coffee And Tea Specialists
- Melmont Honeybush Tea
- Montego Pet Nutrition
- National Brands
- Nestle (South Africa)
- Nutri Feeds
- NWK
- Oceana Group
- Oos Vrystaat Kaap Bedryf
- Over The Garden Wall
- Overberg Agri Bedrywe
- Panda Outdoor Services
- PC Coetsee
- Peacock Tea And Coffee
- Peninsula Landscaping
- Philafrica Foods
- Pioneer Voedsel
- Premier FMCG
- Pride Milling Company
- Promeal
- Quantum Foods
- RCL Foods
- RCL Foods Sugar And Milling
- Rooibos
- Rothe Plantscapers
- Royal Canin South Africa
- Sabie Valley Coffee
- Sanpeace
- Sd Guthrie International South Africa
- Sea Lake Investments
- Sentraal-Suid Kooperasie Beperk
- Senwes
- Servest
- Silostrat
- Siqalo Foods
- Smith Animal Feeds
- Sodexo Southern Africa
- South African Breweries Maltings
- South African Cane Growers Association NPC
- Southern Oil
- Standerton Oil Mills
- Sunola Oil Mills
- Tea And Coffee Distributors (Eastern Province)
- Theonista (Pty)
- Tiger Brands
- Tongaat Hulett
- Topfell
- Tsebo Solutions Group
- Tswellapele Plants
- Twk Agri
- U C L Company
- Umfolozi Sugar Mill
- Unilever South Africa
- Union Hand Roasted
- Urban Forest Recycling
- Vaal Milling Company
- Vest-Activ Four
- Vida E Caffe Holdings
- Vitacann Pharm
- Vkb Beleggings
- Vkb Milling
- Voermol Feeds
- Vula Environmental Services
- Wilmar SA
