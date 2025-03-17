South Africa Agri-Business Market Report 2025: Agribusiness Confidence has Recovered but Concern About Business Conditions Remains

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agri-Business Sector in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the agribusiness sector in South Africa largely focuses on primary agricultural activities of cultivating crops (grains and cereals), horticulture (fruit and vegetables) and rearing livestock, including initial processing of raw materials.

The report includes comprehensive information on agricultural land, the number of farms and agricultural households, area of crops planted, numbers of livestock, production, income, capital investment and employment. There is also information on notable companies, corporate actions, trade, and influencing factors such as external and unforeseen events, and technology and innovation. The report includes profiles of 139 companies including AFGRI, BKB, RCL Foods, Astral and Senwes.

South Africa Agri-Business Market Overview

The agricultural sector accounted for 2.5% of South Africa's GDP in 2023.

Gross farming revenue increased marginally in the year to end-June 2024, while overall farming production declined by 5%.

Approximately 10 million hectares or more than 80% of arable land is planted annually.

There are nearly 230 million livestock, with poultry accounting for more than 70%.

Current trends include growth in agritech and precision farming, expansion of export markets and adaptation to climate-smart technology and methods.

Major challenges are deficient infrastructure, climate change and water scarcity.

Market Trends

Climate-smart agriculture and climate change adaptation.

Digital transformation.

Diversification and expansion of farmers into agro-processing.

Effort to expand exports of high-value crops.

Expansion of organic farming methods.

Growth in urban and vertical farming.

Increased focus on sustainable farming practices.

Land reform.

Shift toward agritech and precision farming.

Market Opportunities

Agri-tourism/farm-to-table initiatives.

Agritech and innovation.

Agro-processing and value addition.

Biotechnology and improved inputs.

Commercial farmers partnerships.

Demand for sustainably/ethically-produced food.

Export growth.

Investment in rural infrastructure.

Non-traditional crop diversification.

Organic/free-range/speciality niche markets.

Renewable energy integration.

Skills training.

Small farmer support.

Sustainable and organic farming.

Urban and vertical farming.

Market Challenges

Limited access to financing.

Barriers to technological adoption.

Biosecurity threats.

Climate change and environment risk.

Competition from imports.

Complex and inconsistent policies and regulatory challenges.

Crime and security.

Declining soil quality/increasing soil degradation.

Difficulty accessing markets.

Energy shortages and high costs.

Fluctuating commodity prices and trade barriers.

High input costs.

Infrastructure deficiencies and limited infrastructure investment.

Labour skills shortages and disputes.

Land reform policy uncertainty.

Water scarcity.

South Africa Agri-Business Market Outlook

The outlook remains uncertain given unpredictable and severe weather patterns, market risks and barriers, biodiversity challenges, infrastructure and logistics deficiencies and an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.

Agribusiness confidence has recovered but concern about business conditions remains.

The decline of public services is the single biggest risk to agribusiness.

Consumer spending was expected to remain muted and affect demand for products.

Field crop revenue has declined in real terms due to weather factors and lower prices worldwide, coupled with higher input costs.

Input costs for farmers have increased faster than commodity prices and above consumer price inflation levels historically, and only marginal improvements are expected from 2025 onwards.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Crime

6.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation

6.7. Government Support

6.8. Input Cost

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

A J Products (Natal)

A J Products (Western Cape)

Afgri Agri Services

Afresh Brands Cape

Afresh Brands Kzn

Africa Sun Oil Refineries

Afrimat Hemp

Agrimark Operations

Agulhas Honeybush Tea

Algoa Roller Mills

Alzu Ondernemings

Amanah Oil

Assagay Coffee

Astral Operations

Bakhresa SA

Bean There Coffee Company

Bidvest Services

BKB

Blinkwater Meule

Brands Tree Felling

Brenner Brands

Brewkombucha

Burgess Landscapes

Caco Services

Cape Natural Tea Products

Carmien Tea

Carolina Roller Meule

Champ's Choice Feeds

Chemfit Fine Chemicals

Clipper Coffee And Tea

Clover S A

Colgate-Palmolive

Colombo Brew Co

Crede Oils

Crookes Brothers

Crown Chickens

D H Brothers Industries

Dag Willems Tree Surgery And Forestry

Darling Olives

De Rustica Estates

Distinctive Choice 1518

Dry Bean Producers' Organisation

Elangeni Oil

Epic Foods

Epko Oil Seed Crushing

Evergreen Turf

Famous Brands Coffee Company

Fastfell

Free State Oil

French Valley Marketing

FSG Landscaping Group

Gideon Milling

Gledhow Sugar Company

Global Coffee Exports

Godrich Flour Mills

Grain Field Chickens

Grain South Africa

Green Earth Landscapes

Greenacres Landscapes

Griekwaland Wes Korporatief Ltd

Growing Business CC (The)

Happy Culture Kombucha

Heimo Schulzer Gardens

Hemporium

Honey Bush Processing

Honeybush Natural Products

I L Molino

Idube Landscaping

Illovo Sugar Africa

Ingrain SA

J Panton-Jones

Joekels Tea Packers

Keith Kirsten Horticulture International

L C Packaging (S A)

Lactalis South Africa

Ladismith Cheese Company

Lapithos Olive Growers

Leitch Landscapes (Natal)

Leon Du Plessis Arborcare

Life Green Group

Majesty Oil Mills

Marltons Pet Care

Mars Consumer Products Africa

Martin And Martin

Mastertons Coffee And Tea Specialists

Melmont Honeybush Tea

Montego Pet Nutrition

National Brands

Nestle (South Africa)

Nutri Feeds

NWK

Oceana Group

Oos Vrystaat Kaap Bedryf

Over The Garden Wall

Overberg Agri Bedrywe

Panda Outdoor Services

PC Coetsee

Peacock Tea And Coffee

Peninsula Landscaping

Philafrica Foods

Pioneer Voedsel

Premier FMCG

Pride Milling Company

Promeal

Quantum Foods

RCL Foods

RCL Foods Sugar And Milling

Rooibos

Rothe Plantscapers

Royal Canin South Africa

Sabie Valley Coffee

Sanpeace

Sd Guthrie International South Africa

Sea Lake Investments

Sentraal-Suid Kooperasie Beperk

Senwes

Servest

Silostrat

Siqalo Foods

Smith Animal Feeds

Sodexo Southern Africa

South African Breweries Maltings

South African Cane Growers Association NPC

Southern Oil

Standerton Oil Mills

Sunola Oil Mills

Tea And Coffee Distributors (Eastern Province)

Theonista (Pty)

Tiger Brands

Tongaat Hulett

Topfell

Tsebo Solutions Group

Tswellapele Plants

Twk Agri

U C L Company

Umfolozi Sugar Mill

Unilever South Africa

Union Hand Roasted

Urban Forest Recycling

Vaal Milling Company

Vest-Activ Four

Vida E Caffe Holdings

Vitacann Pharm

Vkb Beleggings

Vkb Milling

Voermol Feeds

Vula Environmental Services

Wilmar SA

