Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Industry Trends, Sales Forecast, Key Players and Global Forecasts to 2035: Semaglutide & Tirzepatide Lead the Global Anti-Obesity Drug Market Boom

The "Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Molecule, Active Compound Used, Mechanism of Action, Type of Agonist, Action Pathway, Route of Administration, Geographical Regions, Sales Forecast and Key Players" report

The global anti-obesity drugs market size is estimated to grow from USD 12.8 billion in the current year to USD 104.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, till 2035.

According to the World Health Organization, obesity is the fifth-leading cause of mortality worldwide. In order to curb this growing concern, various medications are currently available in the market or are being investigated across different phases of development.

Anti-obesity drugs, also referred to as weight loss drugs, include several pharmaceutical treatments designed specifically to assist individuals aiming to manage obesity and treat associated concerns, such as diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular disorders. These drugs work through several mechanisms, including appetite suppression, inhibition of fat absorption, and enhancement of metabolic rate. The selection of appropriate anti-obesity drugs is tailored to each patient's profile, taking into account their co-morbidities and potential risks to metabolic functions, as determined by healthcare professionals. Additionally, the development of novel compounds coupled with ongoing advancements in drug formulation and delivery systems, have led to the emergence of more effective and safer anti-obesity medications.

With rising global obesity rates and increased awareness of the associated health risks including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain cancers, the demand for effective anti-obesity drugs has surged. Moreover, with a growing emphasis on long-term management of obesity, the anti-obesity drugs market is poised to grow significantly, thus offering significant opportunities to stakeholders in the coming years.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the anti-obesity market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. The key takeaways of the report are:

Currently, close to 225 drugs are marketed / being developed for the management of obesity; around 50% of these can be administered through oral route

A sizeable proportion (70%) of big pharma players have entered into various partnerships in order to expand their anti-obesity drug portfolios; majority of these partnerships (~30%) were research and development agreements

The growing awareness among patients about the health risks, associated with obesity coupled with its increasing prevalence, is driving the anti-obesity market and positioning it for steady growth in the foreseeable future

The anti-obesity drugs market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate (CAGR) of 21.1%, till 2035; North America is expected to capture the majority share (~60%) of the market by 2035

Currently, the centrally acting anti-obesity drugs dominate the market; notably, parenteral route of administration is expected to capture the majority share (~85%) in market by 2035

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market: Key Segments



Small Molecules is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Anti-obesity Drugs Market

Based on the type of molecule, the global market for anti-obesity is segmented into biologics and small molecules. Currently, the small molecules segment occupies the highest share in the overall market. However, the landscape is likely to evolve as biologics emerge as a promising and more effective alternative that can target the underlying biological pathways associated with obesity.

Semaglutide is Likely to Hold the Largest Share of the Anti-obesity Drugs Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the active compound used, the global market for anti-obesity is segmented into Tirzepatide, Semaglutide, Retatrutide, Survodutide, Cagrilintide and Semaglutide, Orforglipron, Liraglutide, and other active compounds.Currently, Semaglutide leads the anti-obesity drugs market, and this can be attributed to its strong efficacy in weight management and diabetes control. However, owing to significant research progress, tirzepatide has gained attention for its dual action as both a GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist, demonstrating superior weight loss results in clinical trials.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market for GLP-1 agonist is Likely to Grow at a Relatively Faster Pace During the Forecast Period

Based on the mechanism of action, the global market for anti-obesity is segmented across GLP-1 agonist / GIP agonist, GLP-1 agonist / GCGR agonist, GLP-1 agonist, GLP-1 agonist / amylin analogue, GLP-1 / GCGR / GIP agonist and other mechanisms of action. Presently, the market is dominated by GLP-1 agonists, due to their ability to mimic hormone glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1), thereby promoting significant weight loss.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market for Single Agonist is Likely to Grow at a Higher CAGR During the Forecast Period

Based on the type of agonist, the global market for anti-obesity is segmented into single-agonist, dual-agonist and tri-agonist. Currently, single agonist captures the maximum anti-obesity drugs market share owing to its user-friendliness for facilitating patient adherence.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Catering to Centrally Acting Pathways is Likely to Dominate the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the action pathway, the global market for anti-obesity is distributed across centrally acting, peripherally acting and, centrally and peripherally acting pathways. Presently, centrally acting segment captures the highest anti-obesity drugs market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. It is important to note that despite ongoing research into alternative pathways, robust clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of centrally acting agents ensures their continued dominance in the market.

Parenteral Route Hold the Largest Share of the Anti-Obesity Drugs Market

Based on the routes of administration, the global market for anti-obesity is segmented into oral and parenteral. Currently, the parenteral route captures the majority share of the market, owing to its rapid onset of action and higher bioavailability compared to oral formulations.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. In the current scenario, North America is likely to capture the largest market share. This can be attributed to a high prevalence of obesity and related comorbidities, driving the demand for effective treatment options. Additionally, the region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investment in pharmaceutical research, and robust regulatory frameworks that facilitate the development and approval of new therapies.

Anti-Obesity Drugs Market: Research Coverage

The report on anti-obesity drugs market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of current market opportunity and the future growth potential of anti-obesity drugs market, focusing on key market segments, including type of molecule, active compound used, mechanism of action, type of agonist, action pathway, route of administration, and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of current market opportunity and the future growth potential of anti-obesity drugs market, focusing on key market segments, including type of molecule, active compound used, mechanism of action, type of agonist, action pathway, route of administration, and geographical regions. Market Impact Analysis: A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth.

A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of companies engaged in anti-obesity domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as stage of development, type of molecule, mechanism of action, type of agonist, route of administration, dosage frequency, and type of therapy.

A comprehensive evaluation of companies engaged in anti-obesity domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as stage of development, type of molecule, mechanism of action, type of agonist, route of administration, dosage frequency, and type of therapy. Anti-obesity Drug Developer Landscape: The report features a list of players engaged in the anti-obesity drug domain, along with analyses based on year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters, and most active players.

The report features a list of players engaged in the anti-obesity drug domain, along with analyses based on year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters, and most active players. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players in the anti-obesity drug domain, featuring information on company overview, financial information (if available), metaverse in healthcare portfolio, recent developments, and future outlook statements.

In-depth profiles of key industry players in the anti-obesity drug domain, featuring information on company overview, financial information (if available), metaverse in healthcare portfolio, recent developments, and future outlook statements. Big Pharma Players: An insightful review of various anti-obesity initiatives undertaken by big pharma players, highlighting trends across various parameters, such as year of initiative, type of initiative, number of partnerships, type of partnership, and type of expansion.

The opportunity for anti-obesity drugs market has been distributed across the following segments:



Type of Molecule

Biologics

Small Molecules

Active Compound Used

Tirzepatide

Semaglutide

Retatrutide

Survodutide

Cagrilintide and Semaglutide

Orforglipron

Liraglutide

Other Active Compounds

Mechanism of Action

GLP-1 Agonist / GIP Agonist

GLP-1 Agonist / GCGR Agonist

GLP-1 Agonist

GLP-1 Agonist / Amylin Analogue

GLP-1 / GCGR / GIP Agonist

Other Mechanisms of Action

Type of Agonist

Single-Agonist

Dual-Agonist

Tri-Agonist

Action Pathway

Centrally Acting

Peripherally Acting

Centrally Acting and Peripherally Acting

Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

