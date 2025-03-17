Cambodia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Expand to 6.8% in 2025, Supported by Investments in Industrial, Transport, Electricity, and Commercial Infrastructure - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cambodia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The analyst expects the Cambodian construction industry to record growth of 5.8% in real terms in 2024 and 6.8% in 2025, supported by investment in industrial, transport, electricity, and commercial infrastructure projects.

According to a Development of Cambodia (CDC) report, published in early November 2024, the Cambodian government approved 346 fixed-asset investment projects worth KHR23 trillion ($23 billion) in the first ten months of 2024. The new projects were in areas such as hotel development, hydroelectric power, freshwater ports, solar power plants, lighting and accessory factories, amusement parks, and car tire plants, among others.

The Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and Spokesperson reported that the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA), and Cambodia's favorable investment law are the key factors in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to the country. The Cambodian government approved the draft 2025 Budget, worth over KHR39 trillion ($9.3 billion), in October 2024. The 2025 Budget aims to support infrastructure development, human capital improvement, economic diversification, and institutional development. It also aims to focus on enhancing public services in the education and healthcare sectors.



The analyst expects the construction industry in Cambodia to register an average annual growth of 7.3% from 2026 to 2028, supported by investment as part of the comprehensive master plan for Cambodia's transport and logistics system 2023-2033. The master plan has identified 174 priority projects, including 94 road projects, 23 river transportation projects, 20 sea transportation projects, 15 logistics systems, 10 air transportation projects, eight railway projects, and four other additional projects.



