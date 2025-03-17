NBA Business Dynamics Report 2024-2025: Explore the Biggest Rights Linked to the Competitions and T as Teams as Amazon is Set to Enter the Market

Dublin, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of the NBA 2024-25" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of NBA 2024" report takes a deep dive into the premier basketball competition. The report explores the biggest rights linked to the competitions and its participating teams. Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights for the league, as well as the kit supplier and shirt patch partnerships for all 30 competing teams. The report also looks at the social media followings of these teams and the potential ticket revenue on offer throughout the season.



2024-25 is the last season of the current media rights deal with Warners Bros Discovery and Amazon set to enter the market. The league boasts 32 active sponsors this season worth $893.8 million. The Hornets, Spurs and Clippers are the only three teams without a patch partner this season.



Key Highlights

A historic overview of the domestic media rights value since 1998. A key breakdown of the biggest sponsorship deals in the league and those signed with individual teams. Ticket revenue breakdown. Social media numbers and comparison. An overview of the biggest names in the NBA player sneaker market.

Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across one of the biggest and most popular sports leagues in the world. The report breaks down these commercial partnerships by league and offers an extensive breakdown of the biggest deals for the competing teams.

Reasons to Buy

The NBA is one of the biggest sports leagues in the world. The league boasts some of the biggest teams and athletes in the world. Based on North America, it is also the most commercial league in the world and this report helps highlight where this money is coming from.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Media Landscape



3. League Sponsorship Landscape



4. Kit Supplier Landscape



5. Patch Partnerships



6. Team Sponsorship Landscape



7. Team Profiles



8. Athlete Sneaker Deals



9. Ticket Revenue



10. Social Media



11. Appendix



List of Tables

Media Rights Table

Sponsorship Annual Values

New Patch Sponsorship Deals Table

Kit Supplier Table

Athlete sneaker deals

Ticket Revenue Table

